Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: Will Cherries Make Winning Start in Europa League? Check Match and Winner Prediction, Predicted Line-Up And More

Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: Real Sociedad and Bournemouth will begin their respective Europa League league stage campaigns with an intriguing clash at Anoeta Stadium on Thursday night. Real Sociedad head into the contest after a 3-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, while Bournemouth played out a 2-2 draw with Brentford in the Premier League. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, TV broadcast, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth Europa League Match Details

Match: Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth, Europa League League Phase

Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth, Europa League League Phase Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026

Thursday, September 17, 2026 Venue: Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Friday, September 18)

Where to Watch Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth Europa League clash live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth Live Streaming?

The Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth Europa League match will be live streamed in India on the Sony Liv App. Fans can follow the European clash through the streaming platform from 12:30 AM IST on Friday, September 18.

Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth Team News

Real Sociedad had an underwhelming 2025-26 La Liga campaign, finishing 10th in the division, but secured their place in the Europa League league phase through their Copa del Rey success. La Real have made a mixed start to the new season, recording two wins, one draw and three defeats from their six league matches. They are 12th in La Liga with seven points after suffering a 3-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid in their previous game.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side will now turn their attention to European competition and will also face Royale Union SG, Lillestrom, Lyon, Crystal Palace, Torreense, Plzen and Juventus during the league phase.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are preparing for their first-ever European campaign after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season. Marco Rose’s side have played five matches across two competitions this term and have managed only one victory, a 4-0 EFL Cup success over Lincoln City. The Cherries have recorded three draws and one defeat in the Premier League and sit 15th with three points.

Bournemouth will also face Sturm Graz, AC Milan, Sparta Prague, Celta Vigo, Plzen, Lillestrom and Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the Europa League league phase.

Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth Predicted Playing XIs

Real Sociedad Predicted XI: Marrero; Fort, Sarr, Pacheco, Gomez; Ochieng, Herrera, Soler, Guedes; Oyarzabal, Sucic.

Bournemouth Predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson.

Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth Match Prediction

Real Sociedad will have the advantage of home support but enter the contest after a heavy defeat to Atletico Madrid. Bournemouth, meanwhile, will be eager to make a positive start to their first European campaign after an inconsistent opening to the Premier League season. With both sides looking to begin the Europa League league phase with a victory, the contest could be closely fought, although Real Sociedad’s home advantage may prove important.