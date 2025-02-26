Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming, Kick-off Time And Telecast Details

Real Madrid head into the fixture with a packed schedule, competing across multiple tournaments, including the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming, Kick-off Time And Telecast Details


Football fans are in for an exciting showdown as Real Sociedad take on Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals. The match will be held at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Basque Country, Spain, on Thursday, February 27 (IST). With high stakes and intense competition, both teams will be aiming for a strong start in their quest for Copa del Rey glory.

Match Details

  • Tournament: Copa del Rey Semi-Finals (First Leg)
  • Fixture: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
  • Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025 (IST)
  • Time: 2:00 AM IST
  • Venue: Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian, Spain

How to Watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live in India?

For Indian viewers, the match will not be televised live on any TV channel. However, football enthusiasts can stream the game live on the FanCode app and website, ensuring they don’t miss any of the action from this high-profile clash.

Real Madrid’s Challenge Amid Packed Schedule

Real Madrid head into the fixture with a packed schedule, competing across multiple tournaments, including the Champions League and the Club World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti, the team’s head coach, has raised concerns over the demanding football calendar, calling it “absurd” and “unsustainable.” If Madrid progress in all their competitions, they could play a staggering 72 matches this season.

Star striker Kylian Mbappe will miss this crucial encounter due to a dental issue. While he did not train with his teammates ahead of the match, Ancelotti confirmed that he would still travel to San Sebastian with the squad.

Recent Form and Achievements

Real Madrid have already secured the Intercontinental Cup and the European Super Cup this season. However, they faced a setback after losing to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia. Despite the grueling schedule, the team remains determined to fight for silverware on all fronts.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, will look to capitalize on their home advantage and challenge Madrid’s dominance. With a place in the Copa del Rey final at stake, the hosts will be eager to deliver a strong performance.

Key Highlights

  • The match will be played at Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian.
  • Kick-off time: 2:00 AM IST on February 27.
  • Live streaming available on FanCode app and website.
  • No live telecast available on Indian TV channels.
  • Kylian Mbappe ruled out due to a dental problem.
  • Real Madrid’s hectic schedule continues as they chase multiple titles.

Fans can tune in via FanCode to catch all the live action as Real Sociedad and Real Madrid battle for a crucial first-leg advantage in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

