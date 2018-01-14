Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has picked an outrageous team of eleven absolutely phenomenal players. His team of the year looks a certain top challenger for any trophy in Europe. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been placed alongside Harry Kane making a sensational attacking trio, find out who else makes the cut.

Recently UEFA brought out a star-studded team of the year 2017 which was selected on the basis of votes received from fans. Over 8.8 million fan votes decided which players would get a place in the illustrious eleven. The likes of Ballon d’Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo. Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne all found a place in the ultimate Xl. On the similar notes, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand picked his team of the year in a 4-3-3 formation. He has picked a perfectly balanced squad which is certainly going to leave you spellbound. The team has got pace, skills, flair and a rock-solid defence, basically a lethal winning combination.

A strong presence at the back himself, Rio went on to win six Premier League and one Champions League title with Manchester United while forming a solid partnership with sturdy Serb Nemanja Vidic. The pair was considered as one of the best defensive partnerships in world football under Sir Alex Ferguson. Being the master at the back, his defensive choices were not at all surprising. His four-man defence consists of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, his teammate Marcelo, Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta and Brazilian veteran Dani Alves. Three out of the four defenders were in the UEFA team of the year. With Giorgio Chiellini being the other centre-back in the UEFA Xl.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea found a place ahead of Gianluigi Buffon in the former England defender’s XI. Real Madrid teammates Luka Modric and Toni Kroos were placed in the midfield alongside Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne. If you are already predicting that with this defence and midfield you can do wonders in FIFA 18, wait till you see the attacking trio.

Yes, two obvious choices in the right and left flanks, Barcelona ace Lionel Messi and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo were placed up front with Premier League top scorer this season Harry Kane. That attacking unit can literally destroy defences across Europe. Here is Rio Ferdinand’s team of the year which you won’t want to change one bit:

Goalkeeper:

David De Gea (Spain, Manchester United)

Defenders:

Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid)

Marcelo (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Cesar Azpilicueta (Spain, Chelsea)

Dani Alves (Brazil, PSG)

Midfielders:

Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City)

Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)

Forwards:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, FC Barcelona)

Harry Kane (England, Tottenham Hotspur)