Record Prize Money for SA vs AUS WTC Final: Runner-Up Gets ₹17 Crores, Know How Much for the Winner?

As the much-anticipated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between South Africa and Australia draws near, the International Cricket Council has unveiled a record-setting prize money pool for the 2023–25 edition.

The one-off Test match at Lord’s is set to be a high-stakes clash, not just for glory but also for the biggest prize in the tournament’s short history.

WTC Final Offers Unprecedented Rewards

The total prize pool for this WTC final stands at USD 5.76 million, which is more than twice the amount awarded in the past two editions.

The team that lifts the trophy will receive USD 3.6 million, a significant increase from the USD 1.6 million that was given to the champions in both 2021 and 2023.

The runners-up will earn USD 2.16 million, which is also a major jump from the USD 800,000 previously offered.

South Africa and Australia’s Journey to Lord’s

South Africa were the first team to confirm their place in the final after finishing at the top of the WTC standings.

Their route to Lord’s included series wins against Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, along with a drawn series at home against India.

Australia secured their final berth following a 3-1 series victory over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They also completed a 3-0 sweep of Pakistan at home, and picked up away series wins against both New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

ICC Chair Jay Shah expressed his excitement about the final and praised the competitiveness of the championship cycle.

“We have witnessed a very interesting third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, where the finalists were decided only towards the end of the competition.

It's exciting to announce that the winner of the #WTC25 Final between South Africa and Australia will earn $3.6M, with the runner-up to receive $2.1M. The increase in prize money exhibits our efforts to prioritize Test cricket and build on momentum from previous WTC cycles.

The championship has showcased remarkable performances from players of different teams, culminating in a final between these two exceptional squads – a true celebration of cricket.

I am sure spectators at Lord’s, along with fans tuning in from all over the world, will be treated to some top-class cricket in this revered format when Australia and South Africa take the field less than a month from now.

On behalf of the ICC, I extend best wishes to the players of both teams in their preparations for the prestigious match.”

A Battle for Legacy and History

This final is about more than just financial gain. For South Africa, it is a chance to secure a long-awaited ICC title that has eluded them for decades.

Australia, on the other hand, are aiming to become the first team to win the WTC twice, adding another chapter to their storied Test history.

With pride, legacy, and a record payout on the line, the final at Lord’s is shaping up to be a landmark moment in Test cricket.

