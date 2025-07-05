Live Tv
Records Broken, Tension Mounts: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Feat Adds New Twist to Edgbaston Test

July 5, 2025

On Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test, India were forced into a defensive stance early on despite taking key wickets. However, they struck back effectively with the new ball and secured a 180-run first-innings lead. In their second innings, India made their intentions clear, scoring at nearly five runs per over, signaling an aggressive push for a match-winning total.

At stumps, India led by 244 runs and will aim to stretch that advantage well past 400 to challenge England on a tricky surface. Having lost the opening Test by five wickets at Headingley, India are desperate to level the series before heading to Lord’s for the third match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes History in Style

Amidst the fierce battle, Yashasvi Jaiswal stood out with a blistering 28-run cameo. Though his stay was brief, it was enough to rewrite history. The young opener shattered a 49-year-old record held by Sunil Gavaskar, becoming the fastest Asian batter to reach 2,000 Test runs in terms of matches, doing so in just 21. Gavaskar had taken 23. Jaiswal also equaled Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag’s record for the fastest Indian to 2,000 runs in terms of innings (40).

His consistent performance in this series includes a century at Leeds, 87 in the first innings at Edgbaston, and now a quick 28. With 220 runs at an average of 55, he has proven to be a key contributor—but he’ll know the job isn’t finished yet.

IND VS ENG: Test Match Status

Earlier in the day, England resumed at 77/3 and were rocked by Siraj’s double strike—removing Joe Root for 22 and Ben Stokes for a golden duck. A stunning 303-run partnership between Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*) rescued England from a collapse. Siraj’s 6/70 helped bowl them out for 407, trailing India’s 587. India then ended Day 3 on 64/1 with two full days left to force a result.

Who Might Win?

With memories of failing to defend 371 in the previous Test, India faces a tricky balancing act. Declare too soon, and England could chase it down. Wait too long, and it might end in a draw. A win would level the series 1-1, keeping India alive. A loss, however, would push them to the brink with three matches left.

