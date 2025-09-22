Records set to tumble at Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): With the Women’s World Cup returning to India and Sri Lanka, several long-standing records are on the line as some of the finest batters and bowlers in the game eye history, as per ICC.

New Zealand legend Debbie Hockley’s tally of 1501 runs has remained unmatched since the seventh edition of the tournament in 2000. Even India great Mithali Raj, with 1321 runs, fell short of overtaking her but the milestone may finally be under threat. Veteran Kiwi batter Suzie Bates, just 322 runs behind, is expected to get at least seven matches to make a push towards becoming the all-time leading run-scorer.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (876 runs) and England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt (805 runs) also feature inside the top 12 run-getters and could close in on the top bracket if they enjoy a prolific campaign.

Another record standing tall nearly three decades is Belinda Clark’s iconic 229 not out against Denmark in Mumbai during the 1997 edition. With batting-friendly conditions expected, many will watch closely if any of today’s power-hitters can mount a serious challenge to the Australian’s landmark score.

Four players currently share the record of most centuries at the Women’s World Cup with four each. Among them, Sciver-Brunt and Bates will feature in this edition and are well placed to become the first to register a fifth century. Harmanpreet, with three hundreds already, is also within touching distance of that record.

On the bowling front, India’s Jhulan Goswami remains at the top of the charts with 43 wickets in Women’s World Cup history. However, her lead is far from safe. Australia’s Megan Schutt (34 wickets), South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp (32) and Aussie Ellyse Perry (31) are within range and could surpass the Indian legend with strong performances this time.

Adding to the tournament’s historic feel, as many as five players will be making their fifth World Cup appearance, Bates, Sophie Devine, Kapp, Perry, and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Jackie Lord’s 6/10 against India in 1982 remains the best-ever bowling figures in a Women’s World Cup match. Only three others, her compatriot Glenys Page (6/20), England duo Sophie Ecclestone (6/36) and Anya Shrubsole (6/46), have managed six-wicket hauls. Whether someone can rewrite this part of history remains another fascinating subplot of the tournament. (ANI)

