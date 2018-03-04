Liverpool was on top of their game on Saturday as they registered a comfortable 2-0 victory against Newcastle United in a Premier League game played at Anfield Stadium. Also, Mohamed Salah continued his red-hot goalscoring streak as the Reds surged to the second spot ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League table.

When the match began, the writing was on the wall already for the visiting Newcastle United. Liverpool was in absolute control since the starting of the game as the visting defenders struggled to contain the threat of Salah, Mane and Firmino. The deadlock was broken by the former Roma winger who collected a low cross from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and buried a beautiful goal past the opposition goalkeeper in the 40th minute, making it his seventh successive goalscoring game. It was also Mohamed Salah’s 24th league goal in the current campaign and the Egyptian now sits at the top of the 2017-18 Premier League goalscorers list.

It was in the 55th minute when Liverpool made a superb team effort and Sadio Mane executed a sublime goal giving his side a 2-0 lead over Benitez’s men. Mane’s goal was the 200th Liverpool Premier League goal under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds’ defence, marshalled by club-record signing Virgil van Dijk, stayed resolute for the rest of the match and took away all the three points.

With the superb victory, Liverpool has now overtaken Manchester United in the Premier League table and now sits one point clear of the Jose Mourinho’s side. Klopp’s men are further 6 points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea, tightening their grip on a top-four finish this season. On another hand, Newcastle United lies at the 16th spot just two points ahead of the relegation zone.

