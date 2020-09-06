As Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) began training in Sharjah ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, skipper Virat Kohli gave a stern message to his teammates in order to get full efficiency from them.

Sharjah [UAE], September 6 (ANI): As Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) began training in Sharjah ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, skipper Virat Kohli gave a stern message to his teammates in order to get full efficiency from them.



Kohli suggested to his teammates that their workload will be reduced during the fielding sessions but full efficiency is demanded from them.

“If we feel like that the workload is being high initially, we can communicate but I want quality when we do lesser work. I don’t want guys running around for 2-2.5 hours and then feeling tired. Let’s reduce the workload but let’s do it with efficiency. I want to see the intensity in our practice sessions,” Kohli can be heard saying to his team-mates in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of RCB.



Also Read:Eng vs Aus T20i Series: England beat Australia by 2 runs in 1st T20i

Also Read: IPL 13: Mumbai Indians introduces NBA-style smart ring to fight Covid-19

RCB was earlier training in Dubai, but after following the protocols, the side has now begun training in Sharjah.

Speaking about the session in Sharjah, pacer Navdeep Saini said: “It was a good session, the intensity has picked up in the nets since the last few days. It feels good that the seniors are guiding us through this, they have been telling us how to build the intensity gradually after such a long gap.”



The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues –Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.



All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice.



Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their teammates.The much-awaited schedule of the 13th edition of the IPL will be released today, chairman Brijesh Patel had said on Saturday.



The fans have been eagerly waiting for the schedule to find out the dates on which their favourite teams will be seen in action.Asked about the schedule, Brijesh had told ANI: “The schedule will be released tomorrow.”



All the teams have already reached UAE to take part in the tournament and are currently undergoing training. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was the last team to begin training as they finally stepped on the field on Friday after their third round of COVID-19 tests. (ANI)

Also read: Lately have not found happiness within the club: Messi on wanting to leave Barcelona