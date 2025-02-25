Reliance Aims To Revolutionize IPL Ads With Small Business & Brain Mapping After Disney Merger

With Reliance’s new media merger with Walt Disney, Ambani is focusing on small businesses and cutting-edge neuroscience research to enhance ad revenues while competing with global giants like Google and Meta.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is transforming the way ads are sold during the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world’s most valuable cricket league. With Reliance’s new media merger with Walt Disney, Ambani is focusing on small businesses and cutting-edge neuroscience research to enhance ad revenues while competing with global giants like Google and Meta.

Capitalizing on IPL’s Ad Space Amid High Costs

The high cost of IPL broadcast rights, which have exceeded $10 billion for Disney and Reliance combined, is placing pressure on the merged group, India’s largest entertainment entity. To offset these costs, Reliance is targeting small advertisers by offering affordable ad packages and introducing innovative strategies, such as neuroscience studies, to boost ad engagement.

Reliance’s media venture is aiming to make the IPL’s 60-day season a massive success for advertisers. They’re holding exclusive seminars in seven cities, offering ad packages starting at $17,000. Despite fierce competition in the $28-billion digital ad market, Reliance is using brain-mapping research to pitch its streaming service as having higher viewer engagement than Google and Meta’s platforms.

Brain Mapping Research: A New Frontier in Advertising

Reliance is setting its sights on user data and neuroscience to boost ad performance. The company claims that brain-mapping studies show its IPL ads achieve up to four times more viewer engagement than ads on Instagram and YouTube. These studies analyze brain cells, or neurons, to prove that Reliance’s streaming ads are more memorable, focused, and engaging.

This bold approach is designed to attract small businesses to the IPL advertising space, which Reliance views as essential for future growth. By offering targeted ads based on factors like age, income, and location, Reliance aims to increase ad rates and create more revenue streams. However, smaller advertisers, like wellness startup owner Anita Devraj, find platforms like Instagram and YouTube more affordable for their campaigns.

Rising Ad Rates Amid Heavy Investments

Before their merger, Reliance and Disney spent around $3 billion each on IPL streaming and TV rights from 2023 to 2027. Despite this hefty investment, Reliance sees the IPL as a key opportunity for driving ad revenue, especially given the sport’s massive fanbase in India. The company has raised IPL streaming ad rates by up to 25% this year, making the cost of advertising on its platforms a more lucrative option for larger businesses.

Competing with Google and Meta

As competition heats up in the digital advertising space, Reliance is facing tough rivals in Google and Meta, who dominate the market in India. With billions invested in the IPL, Reliance is betting on the sport’s immense popularity to attract advertisers and engage new audiences. They are leveraging user data to target ads more effectively, aiming to increase ad rates while competing with global tech players.

The Future of IPL Advertising: Small Businesses & Big Data

Reliance’s growing focus on small advertisers, combined with its use of neuroscience for more targeted, engaging ads, could reshape the future of digital advertising in India. However, despite their claims of more engaging ads, the challenge remains: Reliance is still far from matching the reach of platforms like YouTube, which boasts nearly 500 million active users in India.

Ambani’s Competitive Edge

Mukesh Ambani’s strategy to boost ad revenues through small businesses and innovative neuroscience studies shows his commitment to overcoming high IPL broadcast costs while competing with digital advertising giants. By focusing on viewer engagement and using targeted ad strategies, Reliance is positioning itself as a serious contender in the ever-evolving digital media landscape.

