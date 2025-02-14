Reliance Foundation Athletes Dominate National Games 2025: 20 Golds and 43 Medals Earned

The Reliance Foundation athletes have made history at the 2025 National Games, securing an impressive 20 gold medals and a total of 43 medals across various events. This remarkable achievement underscores the dedication and talent of the athletes supported by the Reliance Foundation High Performance Centre.

Animesh Kujur: Star of the Games with Three Golds

Animesh Kujur was the standout performer of the National Games, capturing three gold medals. He triumphed in the 100m, 200m, and the 4x100m relay. His stellar performance not only led his team to victory but also added to the legacy of excellence in track and field for Reliance Foundation athletes.

Jyothi Yarraji and Tejas Shirse: Gold Streak Continues

Jyothi Yarraji continued her gold-winning streak by claiming victory in both the 100m hurdles and the 200m events. This is her third consecutive gold medal win at the National Games. Alongside her, Tejas Shirse, the national record holder, secured another gold in the men’s 110m hurdles, extending his gold streak for three consecutive editions.

Saavan and Kiran Mhatre: Adding Medals to the Tally

Saavan clinched gold medals in both the 5000m and 10000m events, showcasing his endurance and speed. Kiran Mhatre earned a silver medal in the 10000m, marking his qualification for the Asian Championships in 2025.

Moumita Mandal: A Double Medal Performance

In the field events, Moumita Mandal won gold in long jump and silver in the 100m hurdles, proving her versatility and athleticism.

Breaking Records: Personal Bests and Meet Records Set

Martin Owens, Head Coach of the Reliance Foundation High Performance Centre, praised the athletes for their incredible performances. “We recorded seven personal bests in athletics alone and set several new meet records. Our athletics team brought home 12 gold medals, and this success is sure to boost their confidence for the upcoming season,” Owens said.

Sathiyan Gyanasekaran: Table Tennis Champion

In table tennis, Sathiyan Gyanasekaran emerged victorious in the men’s doubles event, while also securing a silver in men’s singles and a bronze in the men’s team event. His exceptional performance helped elevate India’s table tennis standing.

Shooting Stars: Ganemat Sekhon and Neeraj Kumar Shine

Ganemat Sekhon delivered a record-breaking performance in skeet shooting, earning gold and setting a national record with a score of 124 in the qualification round. Gurpreet Singh, a veteran shooter, won a silver in the 25m rapid fire pistol and a bronze in 10m air pistol. Neeraj Kumar added another gold to the tally in the 50m rifle 3-position event, while Palak Gulia claimed silver in women’s 10m air pistol. Notably, Ashi Chouksey set a world record in the qualification round of the women’s 50m rifle 3-position event.

Badminton Achievements: Unnati Hooda and Anupama Upadhyay Shine

Unnati Hooda played a pivotal role in Haryana’s women’s team victory, while Anupama Upadhyay won silver in the women’s singles after claiming gold in the previous edition, further solidifying her place among India’s top badminton talents.

Archery Gold for Juyel Sarkar and Goldie Mishra

In archery, Goldie Mishra secured gold in the men’s recurve team event and bronze in the mixed team event. Juyel Sarkar finished strong, winning gold in the men’s recurve individual event. Both athletes displayed remarkable skill and precision on the archery range.

Lovlina Borgohain: Boxing Gold After Paris Comeback

Making a triumphant return after the Paris Olympics, Lovlina Borgohain claimed gold in the women’s 75kg boxing category, showcasing her class and determination.

A Historic National Games for Reliance Foundation Athletes

The Reliance Foundation athletes have not only dominated the 2025 National Games but also set new records and qualified for prestigious international events. With 20 gold medals, 16 silver, and 7 bronze, they have proven their mettle and are poised for even greater achievements in the future.