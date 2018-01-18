South African skipper Faf du Plessis gave his pacers the due credit after humbling India in Centurion to win the series. He also gave his assessment of the game and pointed out how the Indian team relied on Kohli and failed to contribute significantly with the bat.

After registering a convincing series victory against India with by 135 runs, South Africa are watching out a whitewash of the travelling Virat Kohli led team. Debutant pacer Lungi Ngidi ran through the Indian lower order in centurion finishing with figures of 6/39 to take the man of the match award. Ahead of the third and final Test in Johannesburg, South African captain Faf du Plessis has pointed out the reason why he feels India were outclassed by the Proteas. India relied too heavily on Virat and South African pacers were spot on with their line and length was what helped South Africa seal the series believes Du Plessis.

Talking about his team’s victory in the post-match press conference, the host skipper opined that the visitors relied too much on Kohli whereas for South Africa everyone came forward to contribute. “Everyone has chipped in,” Du Plessis said about his side’s performance. “We feel as an opposition that India is very reliant on Virat to score runs. So that’s the difference. AB (De Villiers) has scored runs, Dean (Elgar), Aiden (Markram), I’ve scored runs. Everyone has chipped in,” he added.

The Indian captain after a poor show in the first Test in Cape Town bounced back strongly in the Centurion test to score a phenomenal 153 while single-handedly driving the Indian innings. However, he was sent back by Ngidi on the fourth day in India’s 2nd innings as he failed to add much to India’s cause. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Parthiv Patel were expected to carry the baton and keep India’s hopes alive in the Test but much to the captain’s dismay, no batsman was able to spend time on the pitch as it took South Africa less than three hours to wrap up the series win.

Du Plessis also hailed the formidable pace attack at his disposal and said more pace helped them trouble the Indians. “I suppose we’ve got more pace, which helps,” he said.

“They have one or two (quick) guys, where we have three plus Vernon who offers all that control. So I feel the difference is we don’t rely on just one guy – as a team we’ve been better,” he added. India and South Africa will play the final Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on January 24.