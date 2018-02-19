Swiss legend Roger Federer roared back to the top of ATP rankings after he clinched the Rotterdam Open title by beating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-2 in the final match. Post his title win, he became the oldest tennis player ever to top the ATP rankings eclipsing the previous record of Serene Williams, who topped the rankings at the age of 35.

Roger Federer stormed his way back at the summit of the ATP rankings after he clinched his third Rotterdam Title on Sunday by beating Bulgaria’s Grigor Rotterdam in straight sets. The 36-year-old was on top his game against the Bulgarian and crushed his challenge by winning the final match 6-2, 6-2 in a span of 55 minutes. It was Federer’s 97th career title which now puts him only behind American icon Jimmy Conors who have 109 career titles to his name.

After winning the Rotterdam Open, the triumphant Swiss legend expressed his delight by saying, “The goal at the start of the week was to make it to the semi-finals. It’s unbelievable to be number one again. This is one of the best weeks of my life. I had a great first match and a great last match. In between it was a battle, it was nerve-wracking, but I was able to manage my nerves and the expectations.”

With the emphatic win, Roger Federer toppled his fierce rival Rafael Nadal from the top of ATP rankings and now sits comfortably clear of the Spaniard with a huge points margin. The Swiss great returned to the summit after slipping from it in October 2012. Federer hit a low of the 17th spot in the ATP rankings in January 2017 but he has been a force to reckon with ever since. He has won eight titles, including two Australian Opens and a Wimbledon in the past year only.

Roger Federer continues to defy age with his unbelievable fitness and his sporting knack that doesn’t seem to abate anytime soon. Post his Rotterdam Open title win, he became the oldest tennis player ever to top the ATP rankings eclipsing the previous record of Serene Williams, who topped the rankings at the age of 35.

