Rey Mysterio’s Daughter Aalyah Set for WWE Debut? Training Reports And Viral Cake Photo Hint at WWE Signing Soon

Rey Mysterio Daughter WWE Debut: It looks like Aalyah Mysterio is inching toward having her own WWE career. Recent training reports and social media posts indicate a possible move for her to be working full-time in Orlando. Rey Mysterio’s daughter has trained in WWE’s developmental headquarters for about 2 years, and it seems like there will be official news very soon. As far as WWE signing goes, there is no official announcement yet. But the pattern they follow, from tryouts to specialized camps and finally to a cake that practically spelled it out, all points to Aalyah being WWE’s new signee.

Rey Mysterio Daughter Aalyah to Make WWE Debut







The most direct hint was Aalyah herself. Recently, she uploaded pictures of her cake that was made in her exact likeness while she is in wrestling gear with her father’s mask at the top and also “Florida’s about to get 619’D” written in icing. Putting that together with reports that she’s going to be at the Performance Center more often, the whole thing looks like as good a promise of her full-time relocation to Orlando as one can get without a press release.

Aalyah Mysterio Begins Training For WWE

Getting to this stage of the game was always going to be an uphill battle. Aalyah attended the center’s trials in March after obtaining her degree at the University of California at San Diego. She came back early next year for more intensive two-week training from Monday to Friday. Rey Mysterio said he found her in the spirit and the way that she works, and that she is very happy about it, and the next thing that she does is training on the way ahead. Besides training at WW, she has been getting coaching lessons at other places.

She was a student at Nattie Neidhart and TJ Wilson’s The Dungeon, and she also had lodestone at Bayley’s camp during WrestleMania 42 week in Las Vegas, which is an initiative for the ladies. Besides them, the program attracted the attention of Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie Guerrero’s daughter, and Jazzy Yang, who was born to Jimmy Wang Yang.

Aalyah Mysterio’s Past Appearance at WWE

Aalyah is no stranger to WWE television. During the 2020 feud between Rey and Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, she was a regular. WWE created a romantic storyline for her and paired her with Murphy. In early 2023, during the Mysterio family’s WrestleMania 39 wrestling storyline development, she returned for a moment. She did a minor child appearance back in a 2010 episode. It is rare to find new signs with a longer time in front of a camera, which she, Aalyah, is able to show.

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