Ric Flair to Marry Again at 77? WWE Legend Breaks Silence on Sixth Marriage, ‘Next Mrs Flair’ Rumours

Ric Flair To Marry Again at 77? WWE Legend Breaks Silence On Next Mrs. Flair Rumours: Ric Flair has addressed rumours claiming that the WWE legend is planning to marry again and start a new family. The 77-year-old professional wrestling icon took to social media to dismiss the reports, sarcastically responding to an online wrestling news page that had shared the claims about his supposed marriage plans.

Is Ric Flair Getting Married Again?

Ric Flair has denied reports that he is planning to get married again. After an online wrestling news page reported that he was preparing to marry and start a new family, Flair shared a screenshot of the story on Instagram and sarcastically questioned when he would get to meet the alleged “new Mrs. Flair”. He subsequently made it clear that he is not planning to marry anyone at the age of 77.

Who Was Ric Flair’s Last Wife?

Ric Flair’s most recent marriage was to Wendy Barlow. The couple reportedly married in a private ceremony in 2018 before separating in 2024. Flair has remained single since their split, despite periodically being linked to marriage rumours on social media and wrestling websites.

Ric Flair’s Wrestling Career

Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. The Nature Boy is a 16-time World Champion and became one of wrestling’s most recognisable figures during a career spanning several decades. His flamboyant personality, iconic promos and in-ring performances helped establish him as one of the sport’s biggest mainstream stars.

Ric Flair Calls Wrestling His ‘Forever Home’

Despite being 77, Flair continues to express his passion for professional wrestling. Recently, he shared a photograph of himself inside the ring on X and described the squared circle as his “forever home”. The message highlighted his enduring connection with wrestling after decades at the centre of the industry.

Ric Flair’s Response to Marriage Rumours

Flair’s latest social media response appears to have put an end to the latest speculation about his personal life. Rather than confirming plans for another marriage, the wrestling legend mocked the report and clearly stated that he is not looking to get married again at this stage of his life.