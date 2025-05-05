Home
Monday, May 5, 2025
  Ricky Ponting Credits Shreyas Iyer's Leadership For PBKS' IPL Record Score vs LSG

Ricky Ponting Credits Shreyas Iyer’s Leadership For PBKS’ IPL Record Score vs LSG

Ponting praised Iyer's strategic foresight, adding, "That was the captain's call, and it worked well. It allowed us to have Iyer, Wadhera, and Shashank in the middle overs, which was crucial."

Punjab Kings (PBKS) stunned Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with a commanding total of 236 in their IPL 2025 encounter, thanks to a tactical masterclass from captain Shreyas Iyer.


Punjab Kings (PBKS) stunned Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with a commanding total of 236 in their IPL 2025 encounter, thanks to a tactical masterclass from captain Shreyas Iyer. The match saw contributions from Prabhsimran Singh (91), Shreyas Iyer (45), and Shashank Singh (33), but the surprise hero of the day was Josh Inglis. The Australian batter’s quick-fire cameo, after being promoted to No. 3, played a key role in PBKS’ highest score of the season.

In a post-match press conference, PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting revealed that the decision to send Inglis up the order was Shreyas Iyer’s idea. Ponting explained, “It was actually a move that the captain came up with. Shreyas thought that, on that sort of pitch, against that bowling attack, it would be the right thing to send Inglis in if a wicket fell early.” Ponting also pointed out that Iyer’s insight about Mayank Agarwal’s tendency to bowl short played a big role in the decision, as Inglis is known for his ability to handle short-pitched deliveries. Inglis delivered with four sixes, smashing 30 runs off 14 balls, helping Punjab set an imposing total.

Ponting praised Iyer’s strategic foresight, adding, “That was the captain’s call, and it worked well. It allowed us to have Iyer, Wadhera, and Shashank in the middle overs, which was crucial.” The early surge, with PBKS reaching 70 at the end of the powerplay, set the tone for the rest of the innings. Ponting also emphasized the depth in PBKS’ batting line-up, with players like Azmatullah at No. 9, giving the team flexibility and freedom at the top of the order.

While Prabhsimran Singh fell just short of a century, scoring 91 from 48 balls, Ponting had backed either Prabhsimran or Priyansh Arya to score a hundred in the match. “I challenged the openers in the team meeting today for one of them to get a hundred,” Ponting said. “Prabhsimran came close, and both he and Priyansh have been crucial in providing great starts for us this season.”

The PBKS batting order has consistently impressed this season, with clear direction on how the team aims to dominate. Ponting shared, “We’ve given clear direction on how we want the batters to play, and top-order partnerships are key. Prabhsimran and Priyansh complement each other well, with one being better against fast bowlers and the other against spinners.”

Ponting also highlighted the decision to retain Prabhsimran during the auction, calling him a “very, very good young player” who is eager to bring success to PBKS. “The way he played tonight shows why I was keen to keep him,” Ponting added.

With Shreyas Iyer’s tactical brilliance and a solid performance from the top and middle order, Punjab Kings have firmly established themselves as one of the most dangerous teams in IPL 2025. The win over LSG not only marks a memorable victory but also sets the stage for PBKS’ quest for the title this season.

