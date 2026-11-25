Sanjay Manjrekar On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has praised teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his extraordinary double century against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. However, Manjrekar also expressed concerns about the current state of white-ball cricket, arguing that the growing dominance of batters is taking away the balance between bat and ball.

Sooryavanshi produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting on Tuesday, November 24, smashing 204 runs off just 53 deliveries in India’s Rising Stars Asia Cup encounter against the UAE in Doha. The 15-year-old left-hander struck 28 sixes and seven boundaries, helping India A complete a remarkable run chase in just 14.2 overs.

The youngster’s extraordinary innings attracted widespread attention across the cricketing world. However, Manjrekar believes that performances of this nature also highlight a concerning trend in modern limited-overs cricket.

Sanjay Manjrekar Questions Balance Between Bat And Ball

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Manjrekar acknowledged Sooryavanshi’s exceptional ability but used the youngster’s record-breaking knock to highlight his concerns about the direction of white-ball cricket.

“There is something special about Vaibhav no doubt about that. But what he did is another reminder of the ridiculous stage white ball cricket has reached. It’s a fallacy to think that this is what fans want. It’s a game of bat & ball. Not just bat.”

The former India batter’s comments have brought the debate surrounding the balance between batting and bowling back into focus. With shorter boundaries, increasingly aggressive batting approaches and several batting-friendly conditions, bowlers have frequently found themselves under enormous pressure in limited-overs formats.

While Sooryavanshi’s performance deserves recognition for its extraordinary quality, Manjrekar’s remarks suggest that the entertainment value of high-scoring encounters should not come at the expense of the contest between batters and bowlers.

There is something special about Vaibhav no doubt about that. But what he did is another reminder of the ridiculous stage white ball cricket has reached. It’s a fallacy to think that this is what fans want. It’s a game of bat & ball. Not just bat. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 25, 2026







Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 204 Off 53 Balls Against UAE

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi’s innings against the UAE was filled with remarkable milestones. He reached his century in just 28 deliveries, registering the fastest hundred in List A cricket.

The Rajasthan Royals youngster continued his extraordinary assault after reaching three figures, completing his 150 in 40 balls before bringing up his double century in just 52 deliveries.

His 28 sixes established a new record for the most maximums hit by a batter in a single professional cricket innings. He also recorded an incredible strike rate of 384.90.

India A eventually chased down the UAE’s target of 250, finishing at 254/3 in just 14.2 overs to secure a seven-wicket victory with 214 balls remaining.

Sooryavanshi’s historic performance has earned widespread admiration, but Manjrekar’s reaction has also reignited an important discussion about preserving the competitive balance of modern white-ball cricket.