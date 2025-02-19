Rift In Team India? Wicketkeeper Unhappy Over Gautam Gambhir’s ODI Snub, Reports Of Leaked Dressing Room Secrets Surface Again!

India's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign begins with controversy—dressing room tensions, selection disputes, and Rishabh Pant’s injury shake up the squad dynamics.

With just two days left for India’s highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh in Dubai, the Rohit Sharma-led squad is under intense scrutiny. The tournament presents an opportunity for redemption after India’s disappointing loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which they lost 3-1.

Dressing Room Controversies and New BCCI Guidelines

Following the series defeat, reports emerged about internal discord within the Indian dressing room. Rumors swirled around a mysterious ‘Mr. Fix-it’ who reportedly harbored ambitions of becoming India’s interim captain. Additionally, speculation suggested that head coach Gautam Gambhir was displeased with a younger player for allegedly leaking team-related information.

Amidst these controversies, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced several strict guidelines to restore discipline within the team. These include mandatory team bus travel, restrictions on bringing wives or partners on short tours, and a ban on personal advertisement photoshoots during international tours.

Wicketkeeper Unrest: Selection Controversy Brews

Adding to the drama, a report by Times Now claims that a ‘current India wicketkeeper’ is unhappy with Gambhir over his omission from the ODI playing XI. The unnamed player reportedly believes he was dropped due to ‘external reasons.’ The report remains unclear on whether this player is part of the Champions Trophy squad.

Currently, KL Rahul has been confirmed as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper for the tournament, with Rishabh Pant as the backup.

Injury Concerns for Rishabh Pant

Ahead of the tournament, Rishabh Pant suffered a setback after being struck on the knee by a shot from Hardik Pandya during a training session on Sunday. On Monday, he appeared to be in discomfort, limping slightly and skipping wicketkeeping and fielding drills. His batting session was also rusty, as he struggled to time his shots and mistimed several deliveries.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is honing his big-hitting skills in preparation for his role as a finisher. Known for his technical approach, Rahul appeared to shift gears in training, focusing on power-hitting—possibly in response to competition from Pant for a place in the playing XI.

India Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

The BCCI has confirmed India’s 15-member squad for the tournament:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

As the team prepares for their crucial opener against Bangladesh, all eyes will be on how India overcomes its internal challenges and delivers a strong performance on the field.

