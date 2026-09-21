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Home > Sports News > Rijohn Jose Death News: Calicut FC Defender Dies at 29 in Kozhikode Motorcycle Accident, Teammate Gani Nigam Injured

Rijohn Jose Death News: Calicut FC Defender Dies at 29 in Kozhikode Motorcycle Accident, Teammate Gani Nigam Injured

Rijohn Jose death news has shocked Kerala football after the 29-year-old Calicut FC defender died in a motorcycle accident in Kozhikode. Jose and teammate Gani Ahmed Nigam were involved in a collision near Christian College, with Nigam suffering serious injuries and remaining under treatment.

Calicut FC player Rijohn Jose died aged 29 in a motorcycle accident. Image Credit: X
Calicut FC player Rijohn Jose died aged 29 in a motorcycle accident. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 15:46 IST

Rijohn Jose Death News: Rijohn Jose, a football player for Calicut FC, lost his life late on Sunday night in a collision near Christian College on the Gandhi Road flyover in Kozhikode. According to preliminary reports, Rijohn, 29, and another football player Ghani Ahmed Nigam, were riding a motorcycle when it crashed with another motorcycle at approximately 10.30 p.m.

Rijohn Jose Along With Another Football Player Meet With Accident

Both players were rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital following the accident. However, Rijohn succumbed to his injuries at around 12.15 AM IST. He was a native of Thrissur.

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Nigam, who also represents Keralam in the Santosh Trophy, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred shortly after Calicut FC announced its squad on Sunday. The team had also started preparations for the upcoming Super League Kerala season, which is scheduled to begin this week. Calicut FC’s training sessions were being held at JDT, Kozhikode, when the tragic incident took place.

Who is Rijohn Jose?

Rijohn Jose was a professional football player from India who played as a defender for Calicut FC in Super League Kerala, was born on 6 September 1997 in Ollur, Thrissur, Kerala, and died at the age of 29 after a motorcycle accident in Kozhikode on 21 September 2026. Much of his childhood and personal information is not open and publicly available.

Jose’s journey in football was a long one. He started out by playing for clubs in lower divisions, progressed through multiple clubs while developing as a defender, before finally managing to make his way into the Kerala football scene. Clubs that he played for include FC Deccan, Wayanad United, Sreebhumi FC and George Telegraph SC.

One of the significant moments of Jose’s footballing life was being selected for Calicut FC, based in the city of Kozhikode. He was part of the team that won the very first Super League Kerala title in 2024.

Also Read: WATCH Video: Wasim Akram Tears Into Razaullah After Hero’s Welcome Despite 3-0 Whitewash, Says ‘Hide Your Face, Celebrate at Home’

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Rijohn Jose Death News: Calicut FC Defender Dies at 29 in Kozhikode Motorcycle Accident, Teammate Gani Nigam Injured
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Rijohn Jose Death News: Calicut FC Defender Dies at 29 in Kozhikode Motorcycle Accident, Teammate Gani Nigam Injured

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Rijohn Jose Death News: Calicut FC Defender Dies at 29 in Kozhikode Motorcycle Accident, Teammate Gani Nigam Injured
Rijohn Jose Death News: Calicut FC Defender Dies at 29 in Kozhikode Motorcycle Accident, Teammate Gani Nigam Injured
Rijohn Jose Death News: Calicut FC Defender Dies at 29 in Kozhikode Motorcycle Accident, Teammate Gani Nigam Injured
Rijohn Jose Death News: Calicut FC Defender Dies at 29 in Kozhikode Motorcycle Accident, Teammate Gani Nigam Injured
Rijohn Jose Death News: Calicut FC Defender Dies at 29 in Kozhikode Motorcycle Accident, Teammate Gani Nigam Injured

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