Rinku Singh Slams Back-to-Back Centuries in Ranji Trophy 2026/27, Breaks Uttar Pradesh Record: India Test Call-Up Next?

Rinku Singh slammed back-to-back tons in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season to set the record for scoring the most first-class centuries by an Uttar Pradesh batter. The left-handed batter, who was part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad earlier in the year, averages close to 60 in the format. With the Indian Test team going through a transition, the 29-year-old would hope to earn a maiden call-up to the national side.

Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Rinku Singh Slams Back-to-Back Tons

Rinku Singh slammed back-to-back tons for Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy 2026/27. His latest century came against Goa. Singh, batting at five, came to the crease with only 33 runs on the board. In an innings where eight batters were dismissed for single-digit scores, Rinku smashed 118 runs while being unbeaten to take his team to a score of 202 in Kanpur.

In the last few years, Rinku has often been the lone warrior for Uttar Pradesh in times of need. The left-handed batter in his T20I career has often stepped up when the team needs him. Playing with and against some of the top players in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rinku has shown that he has what it takes to compete against the best players from around the world.

Can Rinku Singh Make It Into the Indian Test Team?

Without any reason whatsoever, the Indian team management has delayed giving Rinku Singh a call-up to the national side when it comes to Test cricket. The left-handed batter, despite his stupendous record, has not been called up to India A tours. The possible reason behind not picking the left-handed batter could be him being a T20 specialist batter.

However, in the last few months, Rinku has been unjustifiably dropped from the T20 squads as well. This has meant that despite all his talent, the 29-year-old is nowhere near the Indian team across formats.

What has stopped him from cracking it into the Indian Test team is his batting position. For Uttar Pradesh, Rinku bats at number five. In the Indian team, the number five position is held by former vice-captain Rishabh Pant. At number six, Dhruv Jurel has done well to make a stronghold of the position. At numbers seven and eight, the Shubman Gill-led side has all-rounders.