Rinku Singh Wedding Date 2026: When Will Rinku Singh Marry MP Priya Saroj? Date, Venue, Engagement Details

Rinku Singh – Priya Saroj Marriage Date: Rinku Singh is set to tie the knot with a Samajwadi Party MP, Priya Saroj, on the 4th of December. The left-handed batter, who was part of the T20I squad that won the World Cup earlier this year, will be marrying the politician, reportedly at the Ramada Hotel. Earlier, the two had an engagement ceremony on the 8th of June last year at the Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. It was reported earlier that the two could get married in June this year; however, Rinku lost his father during the T20 World Cup, which could have delayed the wedding ceremonies between the two.

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj Wedding Date

Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj are set to marry each other on the 4th of December.

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj Wedding Venue

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj will reportedly marry each other at the Ramada Hotel in Lucknow. Earlier, the couple were reportedly looking to have the wedding ceremony in Varanasi, but later changed the venue.

Who is Priya Saroj? Samajwadi Party MP Set to Marry Rinku Singh

Priya Saroj is not merely a celebrity partner. She is currently a Member of Parliament for the Samajwadi Party. While still young, she was elected to the Machhlishahr constituency in Uttar Pradesh and has since become one of the strongest advocates in Indian politics.

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj Engagement Ceremony

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj’s engagement ceremony, held on the afternoon of 8th June 2025, was attended by some very big names from both cricket and politics. Initially, the couple was reported to have their wedding in November 2025 at a hotel in Varanasi, but it was postponed.

After a lot of speculation, the couple is reportedly set to marry on the 4th of December. Earlier, the wedding was being planned at a hotel in Varanasi. However, the reported venue for the wedding in December is the Ramada Hotel in Lucknow.

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