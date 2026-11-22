Rishabh Pant Sena Records: Rishabh Pant became the first visiting wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries after bringing up a memorable hundred against New Zealand in Wellington. His 128-run knock also powered India to their highest-ever Test total in New Zealand as several batting records were rewritten at the Basin Reserve.

Rishabh Pant added another remarkable chapter to his Test career on Sunday, scoring 128 against New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve. The left-handed batter achieved a unique milestone by completing Test centuries in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia as a visiting wicketkeeper.

Resuming his innings on the third morning, Pant continued to attack the New Zealand bowling attack with his trademark aggression. He reached his century off 135 deliveries, using an audacious reverse-sweep against Glenn Phillips to move to 99 before bringing up the landmark with a slog over mid-off.

Pant eventually departed for 128 off 153 balls, striking 10 boundaries and six sixes. The hundred was particularly significant as it came in his first appearance for India since August, following an injury-related break. He had returned to competitive cricket while leading Rest of India in the Irani Cup earlier in October.

Rishabh Pant Joins Elite Company With SENA Test Hundreds

Pant’s latest achievement puts him in an exclusive group of wicketkeeper-batters to have scored Test centuries across all four SENA nations. Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist had previously accomplished the feat, while Pant has now become the first visiting wicketkeeper to achieve the milestone.

The Wellington hundred was Pant’s ninth Test century in matches where he was designated as a wicketkeeper. Only Gilchrist, with 17 hundreds, and Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower, with 12, have scored more.

Pant’s record in SENA conditions has been built through several memorable performances. His first hundred in the region came during India’s 2018 tour of England. He subsequently produced an unbeaten 159 against Australia in Sydney and an unbeaten century against South Africa in Cape Town in 2022.

His remarkable run in England continued in 2025, when he registered two centuries in the Leeds Test. The New Zealand hundred has now completed his collection across all four countries.

India Create History With Dominant Batting Display Against New Zealand

Pant’s landmark innings was part of an exceptional collective effort from India’s top order. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 85, while KL Rahul led the way with a magnificent 136. Devdutt Padikkal contributed 80, and captain Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on a hundred after scoring 98.

For the first time in India’s Test history, all five top-order batters registered scores of at least fifty in the same innings of an overseas Test. The achievement underlined the visitors’ dominance with the bat in Wellington.

India eventually declared their first innings at 720/9 after 166 overs, registering their highest-ever Test total in New Zealand. Their previous best was 520, recorded in Hamilton in 2009.

Rishabh Pant’s Test Hundreds In SENA Countries

114 vs England, The Oval – 2018

159 vs Australia, Sydney – 2019*

100 vs South Africa, Cape Town – 2022*

146 vs England, Birmingham – 2022

134 vs England, Leeds – 2025

118 vs England, Leeds – 2025

128 vs New Zealand, Wellington – 2026