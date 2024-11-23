Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Rishabh Pant Becomes Only Third Keeper To Complete 100 Dismissals In WTC

India's dynamic batter Rishabh Pant became the third wicketkeeper to complete 100 dismissals in the World Test Championship. Pant achieved the feat on Day 2 of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series opener against Australia in Perth.

Rishabh Pant Becomes Only Third Keeper To Complete 100 Dismissals In WTC

India’s dynamic batter Rishabh Pant became the third wicketkeeper to complete 100 dismissals in the World Test Championship.
Pant achieved the feat on Day 2 of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series opener against Australia in Perth. The 27-year-old completed Mitchell Starc’s catch off Harshit Rana’s delivery to become just the third wicketkeeper to hit the three-digit mark.
Before Pant, Australia’s Alex Carey and the West Indies Joshua Da Silva entered the exclusive club to complete 100 dismissals in the WTC.

Carey has 137 dismissals to his name, consisting of 125 catches and 12 stumpings in 33 matches. Da Silva has 108 dismissals in the WTC, consisting of 103 catches and five stumpings in 30 games. Notably, on Day 2, Carey was Pant’s 99th dismissal in the WTC off Jasprit Bumrah. Pant’s tally of 100 dismissals consists of 87 catches and 13 stumpings in 30 matches.

This wasn’t the only exclusive club which was breached by an Indian player during the Border Gavaskar Trophy series opener.
India’s stand-in skipper, Jasprit Bumrah, bagged his 11th Test five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the opening Test. This was his seventh five-fer for Bumrah in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

Following his record-breaking exploits with the ball, Bumrah went level with legendary Kapil Dev for most Indian wickets picked by an Indian bowler in SENA countries. The stand-in Indian skipper was the mastermind behind Australia perishing on 104. Bumrah’s magic in the first innings ended with figures of 5/30 in 18 overs.

Notably, with 178 Test wickets, Bumrah has a stunning average of 20.16, only bettered by England’s legendary right-arm fast Sydney Barnes’s bowling average of just 16.43. During his illustrious career, Barnes picked up 189 scalps in just 27 appearances.
The 30-year-old Indian quick eclipsed former Australian star Alan Davidson’s stunning Test bowling average of 20.53. During his notable career, Davidson scythed 186 scalps in 27 appearances for the Baggy Greens.

Read More : Ind Vs Aus: A Detailed History Of The Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Filed under

ind vs aus Rishabh Pant World Test Championship
Advertisement

Also Read

Mahim Assembly Seat 2024: A Historic Battleground For Shiv Sena And MNS

Mahim Assembly Seat 2024: A Historic Battleground For Shiv Sena And MNS

Deadly Sectarian Violence Erupts In Kurram: 15 Dead, 25 Injured In New Clashes

Deadly Sectarian Violence Erupts In Kurram: 15 Dead, 25 Injured In New Clashes

Eknath Shinde Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray: ‘Govt Can’t Be Run from Home’

Eknath Shinde Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray: ‘Govt Can’t Be Run from Home’

BJP Dominates Rajasthan Bypolls, Wins Five Seats, Leaving Congress Behind

BJP Dominates Rajasthan Bypolls, Wins Five Seats, Leaving Congress Behind

How RSS Helped BJP-Led Mahayuti Win Big In Maharashtra

How RSS Helped BJP-Led Mahayuti Win Big In Maharashtra

Entertainment

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli Baba

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli

Why Netflix Cancelled Arcane Season 3?

Why Netflix Cancelled Arcane Season 3?

Russell Edges Out Sainz For Pole As Verstappen Beats Norris In Las Vegas Qualifying

Russell Edges Out Sainz For Pole As Verstappen Beats Norris In Las Vegas Qualifying

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You Probably Didn’t Know

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You

Chilling New Photos Of Liam Payne Surface Showing The Singer Being Carried Upside Down By Hotel Staff

Chilling New Photos Of Liam Payne Surface Showing The Singer Being Carried Upside Down By

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox