Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has predicted that Rishabh Pant could bring up the Sandpapergate controversy during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2027, but expects the Australian players to respond in their own aggressive style. The controversy has returned to the spotlight following fresh revelations from Usman Khawaja, Cameron Bancroft and Pat Cummins about the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Sandpapergate: The Unsettled Debate’, Ashwin, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden and Irfan Pathan discussed how the issue could influence the India-Australia rivalry when the visitors arrive for the Test series beginning on January 21, 2027.

What Did R Ashwin Say About Rishabh Pant and Sandpapergate?

Ashwin believes Rishabh Pant could be the Indian player most likely to make a remark about the Sandpapergate controversy during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, he also expects the Australian team to give it back if Indian players attempt to use the incident to unsettle their opponents.

Speaking about the possibility of sledging, Ashwin said, “I see just one character in that Indian dressing room who might have a chirp about it, which is Rishabh Pant, standing behind the stumps. He might have a chirp or two. But I’d be very disappointed if I don’t see Aussies give it back, if at all, the Indian team resorts to it, because that’s what the Aussies are known for.”

The former India spinner also warned the Indian team against getting distracted by developments in the Australian camp. He stressed that India should concentrate on its own preparations and performances rather than worrying about the opposition’s dressing room.

Ashwin added, “India have their own issues themselves in the Test setup, than be worried about the other dressing room. You take care of your cricket, you’re going to end up with good results. It will entirely be dependent on how well India start that series.”

When Does the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2027 Begin?

Australia are scheduled to tour India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2027, with the series set to begin on January 21, 2027. The tour will follow Australia’s five-match T20I series against England and a four-Test assignment against New Zealand during the Christmas and New Year period.

With Sandpapergate once again dominating conversations around Australian cricket, the upcoming series could add another dimension to the intense India-Australia rivalry. While Ashwin believes Pant might have a few words for the visitors, he also expects the Australians to respond. Ultimately, the former spinner feels India’s success will depend on how well the team begins the series and performs on the field