Rishabh Pant WTC Record: Rishabh Pant created history during the second Test between India and New Zealand in Christchurch, becoming the leading six-hitter in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC). The Indian wicketkeeper-batter went past England’s Ben Stokes after hitting his 89th six in the competition on Day 2 at Hagley Oval.

Pant achieved the milestone during India’s first innings when he launched New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy over the boundary. The left-handed batter now has 89 sixes from 44 WTC matches and 76 innings, moving one ahead of Stokes, who finished his WTC career with 88 maximums.

Rishabh Pant Goes Past Ben Stokes In WTC Sixes Record

Pant needed just one six to claim the top position on the all-time WTC six-hitting chart. He accomplished the feat in the 25th over of India’s innings, taking on Duffy and clearing the long-on boundary.

The Indian wicketkeeper has established himself as one of the most aggressive batters in Test cricket, frequently using his attacking approach to put opposition bowlers under pressure. His latest achievement further highlights his ability to score boundaries in the longest format.

Stokes held the record with 88 sixes across 64 WTC appearances and 117 innings for England. Pant has now moved ahead of the former England captain despite playing considerably fewer matches.

Most Sixes In World Test Championship History

Here is a look at the leading six-hitters in the history of the World Test Championship:

Rishabh Pant (India): 89 sixes in 44 matches

Ben Stokes (England): 88 sixes in 64 matches

Rohit Sharma (India): 56 sixes in 40 matches

Shubman Gill (India): 48 sixes in 44 matches

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India): 45 sixes in 32 matches

Harry Brook (England): 44 sixes in 37 matches

Ravindra Jadeja (India): 42 sixes in 50 matches

Travis Head (Australia): 40 sixes in 62 matches

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand): 39 sixes in 34 matches

Steve Smith (Australia): 35 sixes in 63 matches

The statistics are based on the figures provided, with active players’ match counts marked accordingly.

Rishabh Pant Falls For 23 Against New Zealand

While Pant celebrated a significant individual milestone, he could not convert his start into a substantial innings against New Zealand.

The Indian batter scored 23 runs from 39 deliveries, striking one four and one six. He initially struggled to find the boundary before bringing out his attacking stroke against Duffy to register his record-breaking maximum.

Pant’s stay at the crease ended in the 27th over when he stepped down the track to attack Duffy but failed to connect. Wicketkeeper Kyle Jamieson completed the catch to send him back to the pavilion.

Rishabh Pant Second On All-Time Test Sixes List

Pant’s aggressive batting has also helped him climb the all-time six-hitting rankings in Test cricket.

He has struck 109 sixes in 54 Test matches, placing him second on the overall list. Stokes remains at the summit with 138 maximums in 107 Tests.

At his current rate, Pant has an opportunity to challenge the England all-rounder’s record in the coming years.

India Struggle After New Zealand Post 356 In First Innings

Pant’s record-breaking six came during a challenging phase for India in Christchurch. New Zealand had earlier posted 356 in their first innings, with Tom Blundell top-scoring with 89 runs.

India’s top order struggled in response as Matt Henry dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck, while Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson inflicted further damage.

Pant’s dismissal was followed by KL Rahul’s wicket, leaving India in trouble. Nathan Smith later removed Washington Sundar in the final over of the day.

India eventually reached 116/6 at stumps on Day 2, trailing New Zealand by 240 runs, with Dhruv Jurel unbeaten on seven.