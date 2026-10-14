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Home > Sports News > Rishabh Pant Doubtful For IND vs NZ 1st Test? Check Latest Injury Update On Team India Keeper-Batter

Rishabh Pant Doubtful For IND vs NZ 1st Test? Check Latest Injury Update On Team India Keeper-Batter

With Team India set to embark on a gruelling and a testing tour of New Zealand, they have a major injury concern ahead of the two-Test series in November.

Rishabh Pant Doubtful For IND vs NZ 1st Test? Check Latest Injury Update On Team India Keeper-Batter. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
Rishabh Pant Doubtful For IND vs NZ 1st Test? Check Latest Injury Update On Team India Keeper-Batter. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 13:22 IST

IND vs NZ: With Team India set to embark on a gruelling and a testing tour of New Zealand, they have a major injury concern ahead of the two-Test series in November. According to reports, keeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s injury remains a major cause of concern for Team India heading into the vital Test series, which is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Will he miss the series?

IND vs NZ: Will Rishabh Pant miss the Test series against New Zealand?

A couple of days ago, it came to light that the Uttarakhand-born cricketer was ruled out of India A’s first two multi-day matches against New Zealand A owing to a side strain, with Kumar Kushagra roped in as replacement. Pant had sustained the injury during Rest of India’s win over Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Jammu and Kashmir in the recent Irani Cup match while playing a sweep. Due to suffering from a flu, he didn’t come out to keep wickets when Jammu and Kashmir were chasing the target. According to a report of Cricinfo on October 12, the 29-year-old is recovering under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and a decision on his availability ahead of the third and final unofficial Test shall be taken later. Notably, the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) had also confirmed Pant’s unavailability for the Ranji Trophy opener from October 11.

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As far as Pant’s availability for the series-opener against New Zealand, beginning on November 19 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington go, a journalist claimed that the healing time is expected to take around five weeks. The BCCI is likely to give his Return to Play (RTP) clearance from the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in 35 days. Hence, the explosive keeper-batter remains doubtful for the opening Test.

IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant’s Test record in New Zealand

Meanwhile, Pant is one of the few cricketers in India’s squad who has played Test cricket in New Zealand before. However, in the two Tests, he has managed only 60 runs with a best of 25. It will be for the first time since 2020 that India will tour New Zealand and the tourists had lost the series 0-2 on that occasion.

From the context of the WTC, India would want to win the series 2-0 to stay in contention to reach the WTC final.

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Rishabh Pant Doubtful For IND vs NZ 1st Test? Check Latest Injury Update On Team India Keeper-Batter
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Rishabh Pant Doubtful For IND vs NZ 1st Test? Check Latest Injury Update On Team India Keeper-Batter

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Rishabh Pant Doubtful For IND vs NZ 1st Test? Check Latest Injury Update On Team India Keeper-Batter
Rishabh Pant Doubtful For IND vs NZ 1st Test? Check Latest Injury Update On Team India Keeper-Batter
Rishabh Pant Doubtful For IND vs NZ 1st Test? Check Latest Injury Update On Team India Keeper-Batter
Rishabh Pant Doubtful For IND vs NZ 1st Test? Check Latest Injury Update On Team India Keeper-Batter
Rishabh Pant Doubtful For IND vs NZ 1st Test? Check Latest Injury Update On Team India Keeper-Batter

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