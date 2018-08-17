Left-handed batsman Rishabh Pant is all set to make his international test debut in the 3rd test match against England at Nottingham. The 3rd test will be played from August 18 and youngster wicketkeeper-batsman may replace Dinesh Karthik, who has been struggling with form. India has already lost 2 test matches in the 5 test match-series and this time will hope to bounce back.

It is expected that Rishabh Pant will play the 3rd test match and replace Dinesh Karthik, who has been struggling with the form. Indian coach Ravi Shastri told media to wait for the toss on Saturday. “About Rishabh, you will know at 11 am on the match day,” Shastri said at Thursday’s media briefing.

Today at the first practice session at Trent Bridge stadium Rishbh Pant was batting with the senior top order, while Dinesh Karthik batted at the end. On the other side, skipper Virat Kohli was not 100% fit as he taking medicines and knocked a few balls after a long discussion with bowlers.

#ENGvIND: It's #England 2-0 #India after 2 Tests. With the series at stake, can the visitors turn things around in the 3rd Test? Should Rishabh Pant be picked for a Test debut in this crucial encounter? #AakashVani pic.twitter.com/W1QiQ3FgxB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 17, 2018

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

England: Joe Root(c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, James Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes

