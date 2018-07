Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav have made it into the India squad for the first 3 Test matches against England but interestingly, Rohit Sharm has been left out. The BCCI's selection committee met in Leeds, England to select and announce the squad. Wriddhiman Saha has also been dropped from the team.

