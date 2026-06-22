Rishabh Pant LSG Exit Twist: Delhi Capitals Trade Deal Near as Report Claims Lucknow Super Giants Sacked Him as Captain

Rishabh Pant LSG-DC Trade Deal: After a terrible season where the team finished last among 10 teams in the tournament, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) formally announced a few days before the IPL 2026 final that they had granted the request of top wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who wants to give up the captaincy. On May 29, LSG announced that Pant had decided to resign as captain, and the team had agreed to his request. But a recent report has denied this, suggesting that Pant’s removal as LSG captain was a team management decision rather than a “personal” one.

Rishabh Pant set to join Delhi Capitals via a trade

As reports that came out earlier this week, Pant will most likely be traded back to his former side, the Delhi Capitals, as part of a deal that will also involve Kuldeep Yadav going to LSG. Pant is allegedly ready to take a salary cut to go back to DC, his team where he spent eight seasons. Still, as one relator, Pant has been fired by LSG management instead of surrendering captaincy. It is said that after the decision, the 28-year-old made up his mind to quit the team since he was feeling neglected.

IPL Trade: Rishabh Pant pushing for move to Delhi Capitals

The report added that after being removed from captaincy at LSG, Pant was quick to look for a new franchise before deciding to join his former team, Delhi Capitals. As LSG was satisfied with how Kuldeep Yadav performed in IPL 2026, Lucknow has agreed to a player swap with DC, which will see Pant return to Delhi. Reportedly, DC co-owner JSW played a big role in pushing the deal as they strongly desired to have Pant return to the team where he first made a name for himself in the IPL.

Rishabh Pant does not feel valued at LSG

According to the report from CricBlogger, a source was quoted saying that Rishabh Pant does not feel valued at Lucknow Super Giants. This is said to be the biggest reason for the Indian wicketkeeper seeking a move to Delhi Capitals. A source in the report said, “Questions are being raised over the haste with which Pant was removed as captain immediately after the IPL season. At the same time, Pant too appeared keen to secure a move elsewhere rather than continue with a franchise where he no longer felt valued.”

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