Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to to claim 50 dismissal in Test cricket. Pant made the record while playing his 11th Test for India against the West Indies at the Sabaina Park, Jamaica.

Former Indian skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni claimed 50 wicket-keeping dismissals in 15 Test matches. Pant touched the milestone when he caught behind Craig Brathwaite off the bowling of Ishant Sharma. Pant is the second-fastest wicketkeeper alongside Adam Gilchrist to have 50 dismissals in Test cricket. Mark Boucher, Jos Buttler and Tim Paine were the fastest to get to the landmark, all of them got to the milestone in 10 Tests.

However, the 21-year-old wicketkeeper is the frontrunner to take the 4th position in the Indian batting line-up. Indian skipper showed his support quite a few times earlier saying the young wicketkeeper is the future of the Indian cricket.

Indian skipper Kohli said he needs more time to ease himself into international cricket. Kohli added team management is not giving too much pressure on Pant.

On Day 3 of the second Test against West Indies, India restricted West Indies first innings within 117 runs after Jasprit Bumrah’s heroics on the previous day. With having 299-run lead, Virat Kohli and Co decided to bat again and set a massive 468 run target for hosts to level the series.

