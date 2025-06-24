Live Tv
Home > Sports > Rishabh Pant Reprimanded, Shubman Gill Expresses Frustration: India’s Leeds Test Marked By Ball Controversy

Rishabh Pant Reprimanded, Shubman Gill Expresses Frustration: India’s Leeds Test Marked By Ball Controversy

During the Leeds Test, Rishabh Pant was officially reprimanded by the ICC for showing dissent after a denied ball change request. Shubman Gill and others also expressed frustration over umpiring decisions. The incident highlights rising tensions and the importance of discipline in high-stakes matches.

India VS England Test
India VS England Test

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 24, 2025 19:38:59 IST

The fourth day of the Leeds Test between India and England was controversial as Indian players showed obvious frustration with the umpiring during play, and specifically over the condition of the ball.

The incident got out of hand when wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was given an official warning by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for violating the Code of Conduct.

As per the ICC announcement, Pant breached Article 2.8, which covers “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision.”

 The whole debacle took place when the Indian team made a request to have the ball changed after the ball was tested for its spherical shape.

Pant, as a response, tossed the ball on the ground in dismay—a move that was met with swift action from the ICC. He was given one demerit point but no monetary fine. According to procedure, Pant accepted the penalty, evading a formal hearing.

Shubman Gill, Siraj Caught in Ball Debate

The incident followed after several Indian players like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Siraj continuously asked umpires to think of replacing the match ball.

The appeals came after they observed apparent wear and tear on the ball that they felt was compromising play.

 But on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney turned down the requests several times, deeming the ball still to pass the “ring test”—a routine test for measuring the usability of a ball.

Gill and Siraj, especially, seemed visibly agitated as they demanded a change.

Siraj was witnessed engaging in a heated argument with the officials, while Gill was said to have approached the umpires several times.

The ball was only changed later in the day, though, after tensions had already boiled over.

ICC’s Reminder on Discipline

Although the ICC only took action against Pant in the form of a reprimand, the incident serves to underscore the intensified scrutiny under which players now function.

The demerit point will remain on Pant’s record for 24 months. Attaining four or more demerit points during this time may lead to suspension from a match.

The episode also highlights the importance of ball condition in Test cricket. With games frequently decided on fine margins, the smallest variation in the way the ball behaves can influence the result of the game greatly.

In pressure games such as the Leeds Test, competitiveness inevitably tenses emotions. But as with this incident, competition has to be balanced with behavior to stop disciplinary action.

