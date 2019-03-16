Rishabh Pant says MS Dhoni is legend, don't want people to compare: Rishabh Pant on Saturday asked people to not compare him with former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Pant said that Dhoni is a legend and he does not want people to compare.

Rishabh Pant says MS Dhoni is legend, don’t want people to compare: India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Saturday asked people to not compare him with former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Pant said that Dhoni is a legend and he does not want people to compare. Delhi boy maintained that he is close to Dhoni and is taking tips about improvisation.

Pant has been in news for his poor performance behind the wickets in the fourth One-day International against Australia in the recently concluded five-match series. He missed crucial chances in the match, in which India failed to defend a mammoth total of 358.

Rishabh Pant on comparison with MS Dhoni: I'm not thinking about it too much because as a player, I want to learn from him. He is a legend & I don't want people to compare. I'm close to him also, I talk to him about everything, how can I improve my game on & off the field. pic.twitter.com/1u1Fd7YDd9 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More