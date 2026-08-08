Rishabh Pant Seeks Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami’s Help for Land Purchase, Wants to Leave Delhi and Return Home

Rishabh Pant left social media on the verge of breaking after a late-night post on X (formerly Twitter), where Pant approached the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, asking for help. Pant talked about how his attempts to buy land in the state had failed, and that is why he is now hoping that the CM will help him get a piece of land there.

Rishabh Pant described his failed effort to buy a land lot as a “nightmare.” Besides that, he said he was going to get one for promoting the state. The mainstay wicketkeeper mentioned that he is going to move to base in Uttarakhand to be more with his “pahadi people.”

Rishabh Pant Wishes to Move to Uttarakhand

Rishabh Pant is from Uttarakhand, but he made his name playing in Delhi during his domestic career. He played his first games for India while living in Delhi. But now the cricketer wants to go back to his home state and build his first home there.

Rishabh Pant’s Tweet Creates Frenzy

A gift would be lovey for representation out states at the highest level internationally stages but if you allow me I wanna buy it fromGovernment and on there rates at least I can have my first house built in my own state and our state please be helpful. Seriously didn’t know… — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 7, 2026









Rishabh Pant, who is known for his late-night tweets- something he did right before he was released by Delhi Capitals in 2024- made another such tweet. In his tweet, the wicketkeeper batter said, “@pushkardhami hello sir how’s you ??? It’s a long time for me especially being local from Uttarakhand. I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn’t find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request to us is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nitemare with clarity and even other land is dew which was I supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttrakhand and I want to shif back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it’s been 3 years didn’t get any land awaiting your answer @pushkardhami sir.”

Pushkar Singh Dhami Responds to Rishabh Pant’s Request

प्रिय ऋषभ, आप उत्तराखण्ड के गौरव हैं। आपने अपने शानदार खेल और उपलब्धियों से देश-दुनिया में देवभूमि का नाम रोशन किया है। अपनी मातृभूमि के प्रति आपका यह प्रेम और यहां वापस आकर योगदान देने की भावना अत्यंत सराहनीय है। आपके द्वारा उठाए गए विषय के संबंध में संबंधित अधिकारियों को… https://t.co/v3iFQVpxUK — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 8, 2026







Rishabh Pant to Move to Uttarakhand?

Pant was born in Roorkee, Haridwar District, Uttarakhand, and started his cricketing career there before moving to Delhi, where he played cricket as a full-time profession. He went through ups and downs but eventually became one of the best wicket-keeper batters for India in all formats. Despite being a constant presence among Delhi side in domestic cricket, he has always been a great fan of Uttarakhand and has never let that go. In fact, his message of support came just after Pant became Uttarakhand’s highest-paying taxpayer for the 2025-26 financial year, reportedly paying Rupees of 23.84 crore.