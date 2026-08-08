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Home > Sports News > Rishabh Pant Seeks Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami’s Help for Land Purchase, Wants to Leave Delhi and Return Home

Rishabh Pant Seeks Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami’s Help for Land Purchase, Wants to Leave Delhi and Return Home

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has urged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to help him acquire land in the state. The cricketer revealed his three-year struggle to buy property and expressed his desire to leave Delhi and permanently settle in Uttarakhand.

Rishabh Pant made a request to Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a land acquisition case. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Rishabh Pant made a request to Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a land acquisition case. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-08 13:20 IST

Rishabh Pant left social media on the verge of breaking after a late-night post on X (formerly Twitter), where Pant approached the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, asking for help. Pant talked about how his attempts to buy land in the state had failed, and that is why he is now hoping that the CM will help him get a piece of land there.

Rishabh Pant described his failed effort to buy a land lot as a “nightmare.” Besides that, he said he was going to get one for promoting the state. The mainstay wicketkeeper mentioned that he is going to move to base in Uttarakhand to be more with his “pahadi people.”

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Rishabh Pant Wishes to Move to Uttarakhand

Rishabh Pant is from Uttarakhand, but he made his name playing in Delhi during his domestic career. He played his first games for India while living in Delhi. But now the cricketer wants to go back to his home state and build his first home there.

Rishabh Pant’s Tweet Creates Frenzy




Rishabh Pant, who is known for his late-night tweets- something he did right before he was released by Delhi Capitals in 2024- made another such tweet. In his tweet, the wicketkeeper batter said, “@pushkardhami hello sir how’s you ??? It’s a long time for me especially being local from Uttarakhand. I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn’t find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request to us is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nitemare with clarity and even other land is dew which was I supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttrakhand and I want to shif back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it’s been 3 years didn’t get any land awaiting your answer @pushkardhami sir.”

Pushkar Singh Dhami Responds to Rishabh Pant’s Request



Rishabh Pant to Move to Uttarakhand?

Pant was born in Roorkee, Haridwar District, Uttarakhand, and started his cricketing career there before moving to Delhi, where he played cricket as a full-time profession. He went through ups and downs but eventually became one of the best wicket-keeper batters for India in all formats. Despite being a constant presence among Delhi side in domestic cricket, he has always been a great fan of Uttarakhand and has never let that go. In fact, his message of support came just after Pant became Uttarakhand’s highest-paying taxpayer for the 2025-26 financial year, reportedly paying Rupees of 23.84 crore.

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Rishabh Pant Seeks Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami’s Help for Land Purchase, Wants to Leave Delhi and Return Home
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Rishabh Pant Seeks Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami’s Help for Land Purchase, Wants to Leave Delhi and Return Home

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Rishabh Pant Seeks Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami’s Help for Land Purchase, Wants to Leave Delhi and Return Home
Rishabh Pant Seeks Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami’s Help for Land Purchase, Wants to Leave Delhi and Return Home
Rishabh Pant Seeks Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami’s Help for Land Purchase, Wants to Leave Delhi and Return Home
Rishabh Pant Seeks Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami’s Help for Land Purchase, Wants to Leave Delhi and Return Home

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