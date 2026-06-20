Rishabh Pant Set To Leave LSG Ahead Of IPL 2027, Accepts 55 Percent Salary Cut From THIS North Indian Franchise: Report

LSG’s dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to leave the team in what is shaping up to be the most explosive trade of the upcoming off-season. Sources from ANI have confirmed that the explosive southpaw is close to returning to his former home, the Delhi Capitals (DC), ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign.

55 Percent Pay-Cut

The blockbuster reunion is a financial compromise like no other. The deal is understood to be made easier by Pant agreeing to a jaw-dropping 55 percent pay cut. Pant, who became the most expensive player in the league’s history, was bought by LSG for a record-shattering Rs 27 crore during the IPL 2025 mega-auction. His multi-crore valuation will come down by Rs 12 crore. He is likely to return to Delhi in a trade package worth Rs 15 crore (around USD 1.5 million). Both franchises are now working on the paperwork ahead of a mandatory review by the BCCI.

Pant is only the second marquee player in modern IPL history to take a big pay cut to facilitate an inter-franchise trade after Ravindra Jadeja’s high-profile move from CSK to Rajasthan Royals in a swap for Sanju Samson ahead of the 2026 season.

A Turbulent Two-Year Stint in Lucknow Ends

The decision comes after Lucknow’s cycle was highly frustrating under par. He had neither the tactical mastery nor the personal excellence that he had shown in the earlier part of his career during his stint with the Super Giants. Under his leadership, LSG had a terrible time with consistency in two seasons, with a poor record of 10 wins and 18 losses.

The end of the IPL 2026 season was the point of no return. It was a miserable bottom of the table campaign for Lucknow as they finished dead last in the tenth position with just four wins from their 14 group stage matches. Pant felt the heat of the leadership burden and stepped down as skipper before the tournament ended. His own batting figures were also way off the high bar he has set, with the left-hander scoring just 581 runs in his Lucknow stint at a modest average of 26.4 and a strike rate of 135.74.

Coming Home to the Capital

Pant’s move back to Delhi Capitals brings him to a familiar environment where he spent his developmental years and captained the team for four consecutive seasons. For DC, locking in their former iconic skipper is a huge statement of a squad rebuilding strategy ahead of the 2027 season. While the financials have been ironed out, there are whispers that veteran Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav might shift the other way to Lucknow to settle the transaction balances.