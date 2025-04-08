Rishabh Pant Shouts At Digvesh Rathi: ‘Mereko Lagane De Field’ In Heated IPL Moment – WATCH

However, it wasn't just the action on the scoreboard that grabbed attention—things got a little heated on the field between LSG captain Rishabh Pant and young spinner Digvesh Rathi.

The 21st match of IPL 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens was a nail-biter. In a high-scoring contest, KKR fell short by just five runs, making it one of the most thrilling games of the season so far.

However, it wasn’t just the action on the scoreboard that grabbed attention—things got a little heated on the field between LSG captain Rishabh Pant and young spinner Digvesh Rathi.

Pant Takes Charge: A Moment of Assertive Captaincy

In a video released by Star Sports, Rishabh Pant can be seen directing Digvesh Rathi with some firm words. While Venkatesh Iyer was batting, Pant made it clear that he wanted full control over the field placements.

“Bowling Daalte Reh, Merko Fielding Lagane De.”

#RishabhPant’s mentoring of #DigveshRathi is a perfect example of how experience and discipline can combine to elevate the next generation.#IPLonJioStar 👉 PBKS 🆚 CSK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/TsqlxTjT4X — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 8, 2025

This sharp remark pointed to Pant’s dissatisfaction with Rathi seemingly trying to influence the field setup. As the captain, Pant stepped in to make it known that the final say lies with him.

In cricket, it’s common for captains and bowlers to jointly decide field placements. However, in pressure situations, a captain might choose to override suggestions to ensure strategic control.

Given that Digvesh Rathi is still finding his feet in his debut IPL season, Pant’s approach could be seen as a way to instill discipline and clarity on the field.

From the commentary box, former cricketer Virender Sehwag backed Pant’s stance. He noted that a captain must sometimes take full charge, especially when dealing with inexperienced players.

Victory for LSG, Spotlight on Rathi Again

With this tense finish, Lucknow Super Giants secured their third win of the season. On the other hand, KKR marked their third defeat in five matches.

Nicholas Pooran stood out once again with a match-winning performance. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram also continued their consistent form, contributing significantly to LSG’s total.

Meanwhile, Digvesh Rathi found himself in the spotlight for another reason. After dismissing Sunil Narine, he celebrated with a unique ‘writing on the floor’ gesture—a playful nod to his now-famous notebook celebration.

The celebratory act, though entertaining, has already cost Rathi two fines from the BCCI this season. But it seems the young spinner is enjoying every moment on the big stage, even as he learns the ropes under a fiery leader like Rishabh Pant.

