Rishabh Pant’s Batting Issues? Yograj Singh Has a 5-Minute Solution For LSG Skipper

Rishabh Pant’s poor run in the Indian Premier League 2025 has become a major topic of discussion. Leading the Lucknow Super Giants this season, Pant has been far from his best with the bat, sparking concerns among fans and cricket pundits.

Yograj Singh Offers a Simple Fix

Former India cricketer and coach Yograj Singh believes the answer to Pant’s struggles is quick and straightforward. He says it would only take five minutes to bring the LSG captain back to his top form.

“Rishabh Pant’s problem can be fixed in just five minutes. His head isn’t steady, and his left shoulder is opening up too much. With a bit of focused correction, he’ll be back to his best in no time,” Yograj Singh told IANS on Tuesday.

Yograj, who has coached several top Indian players including Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and his son Yuvraj Singh, is confident that Pant just needs small technical adjustments to turn things around.

Great Expectations, Disappointing Returns

Pant was released by the Delhi Capitals and signed by Lucknow Super Giants for a massive ₹27 crore. LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka even predicted that Pant could reach the stature of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni and become one of the league’s most successful captains.

But the performances have not lived up to the hype. In his last ten matches this season, Pant has scored 2, 2, DNB, 21, 63, 3, 0, 4, 8, and 7 runs. His dismissals have also shown a clear lack of form and confidence.

Comeback Story Takes a Detour

Pant had built a strong reputation as a dynamic wicketkeeper-batter and secured his spot in the Indian team across formats. However, a serious car accident in late 2022 forced him to miss over a year of cricket.

He made an inspiring return in 2024, featuring again for India and in the IPL. But the 2025 season has not gone according to plan.

With LSG now eliminated from playoff contention after a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pant has only two games left to leave a better impression. He will aim to end the campaign with strong performances against Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

