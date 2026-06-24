Rishabh Pant’s First Reaction Goes Viral on LSG Exit, Pens Farewell Message Ahead of Delhi Capitals IPL 2027 Return

One of the most dramatic and high-profile trade windows in Indian Premier League history has come to an end with the IPL Governing Council officially confirming the return of dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to his spiritual home, the Delhi Capitals. In a blockbuster deal, marquee Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav goes the other way and joins the Lucknow Super Giants.

Pant’s first response came on social media immediately after the official announcement and went viral across platforms as he penned a short, respectful message bidding goodbye to his former franchise.

The Insides of a Viral Farewell Message

The explosive left-hander took to his official Instagram handle to share the formal graphic announced by the Lucknow Super Giants for the trade. And keeping it classy, but oh so short, Pant wrote a simple three-word caption: ‘Thank You team’.

The brief, measured response went viral online in no time, raking in thousands of shares in minutes as fans dissected the quiet dignity with which the star keeper chose to bring down the curtain on his Lucknow chapter.

Tough Time in Lucknow Comes to an End

Franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka openly spoke of a ten-year partnership as LSG famously outbid the rest of the field to buy Pant for a staggering, record-breaking price of 27 crore in the IPL 2025 cycle. Sadly, the alliance never got off the ground on the park.

LSG endured tough campaigns under Pant’s leadership, finishing seventh in 2025 and slumping to the absolute bottom of the ten-team table in the recently-concluded IPL 2026 season. Pant’s individual batting also mirrored the team’s troubles, scoring only 269 runs in 2025 and 312 runs at a strike rate of 138 in the 2026 edition.

The Homecoming

It is said that Pant agreed to a massive 44% financial salary adjustment to facilitate his dream return to Delhi, dropping his purse from the record ₹27 crore to a revised layout of ₹15 crore.

The move sees the swashbuckling batsman return to the franchise where he first made his name, playing nine stellar seasons between 2016 and 2024 and featuring in 111 matches – the most by any single player in Delhi Capitals’ history. Trade done, Delhi get their favourite son back to stabilise their leadership core, while LSG score the premium white-ball trickery of Kuldeep Yadav to spearhead their spin bowling stocks.