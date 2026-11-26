Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Sri Lanka A stormed into the final of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 after defeating India A by eight wickets in the first semi-final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Thursday (Nov 26). Centuries from Sineth Jayawardene and Lasith Croospulle powered Sri Lanka A to a comfortable chase of 318, ending India’s hopes of reaching the summit clash. The opening pair dominated the contest with a magnificent partnership, helping their side reach the target in just 41.3 overs with 8.3 overs to spare.

Sineth Jayawardene And Lasith Croospulle Smash Centuries As Sri Lanka A Chase 318

Chasing 318, Sri Lanka A made a flying start, with Jayawardene and Croospulle putting together a 165-run opening stand. Jayawardene was particularly aggressive, scoring 105 off just 70 deliveries, including 10 fours and six sixes. His innings came to an end when Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed him, giving India A their first breakthrough.

Croospulle, however, continued to attack the Indian bowlers and brought up his century in 98 balls. He eventually departed for 116 off 107 deliveries, having struck 12 boundaries and three sixes. Harshit Rana claimed the wicket, with Rinku Singh completing the catch, but Sri Lanka A were already well placed to seal the victory.

Nishan Madushka remained unbeaten on 58 off 56 balls, while Pavan Rathnayake finished the contest with an unbeaten 31 from just 16 deliveries. Sri Lanka A reached 318/2 in 41.3 overs to book their place in the final with a commanding eight-wicket win.

Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma Help India A Post 317/8

Earlier, India A, led by Tilak Varma, scored 317/8 in their allotted 50 overs after choosing to bat first. Abhishek Sharma led the batting effort with 78 off 63 deliveries, while captain Tilak added 53 from 66 balls. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also made an attacking contribution at the top, scoring 40 off 27 deliveries.

Abhishek and Sooryavanshi gave India A a strong start by adding 80 runs for the first wicket before Janith Liyanage dismissed the opener. Abhishek then joined forces with Tilak to steady the innings and build a strong platform for a big total.

However, Sri Lanka A fought back during the middle overs, taking regular wickets and slowing India’s progress. India A went from 197/2 to 235/6 between the 30th and 40th overs, losing four wickets in that period.

Shahbaz Ahmed provided a late boost with an unbeaten 54 off 48 balls, while Tanush Kotian contributed 28 from 30 deliveries. The pair added 53 runs for the seventh wicket, helping India A cross the 300-run mark and finish at 317/8.

Sri Lanka A Bowlers Restrict India A In Middle Overs

Ravindu Fernando, Janith Liyanage and Nipun Dhananjaya were the leading wicket-takers for Sri Lanka A, claiming two wickets each. Garuka Sanketh and Lahiru Samarakoon picked up one wicket apiece as their team recovered from India’s strong start to restrict the opposition to 317/8.

Despite India A putting up a competitive total, the Sri Lankan opening batters’ outstanding partnership turned the semi-final into a one-sided contest. Jayawardene and Croospulle’s centuries ensured that Sri Lanka A completed the chase comfortably and advanced to the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final.