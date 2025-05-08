Ritika Sajdeh Left Heartbroken As Rohit Sharma Retires From Test Cricket

Ritika Sajdeh later shared his post on her Instagram story with a broken heart, salute, and teary-eyed emoticons, offering a glimpse into the emotional toll of the announcement.

In a surprising turn of events, Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, leaving fans and loved ones emotional including his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who was left "teary-eyed and heartbroken" by the decision.

In a surprising turn of events, Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, leaving fans and loved ones emotional including his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who was left “teary-eyed and heartbroken” by the decision. The 38-year-old’s announcement came amid growing speculation over his place in the squad for the upcoming five-match Test series in England.

Rohit, widely celebrated for his elegant stroke play and leadership qualities, took to Instagram to share the news with a heartfelt post. “Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format,” he wrote, alongside a photo of his Test cap.

Ritika Sajdeh’s emotional reaction

Ritika Sajdeh later shared his post on her Instagram story with a broken heart, salute, and teary-eyed emoticons, offering a glimpse into the emotional toll of the announcement. Her response resonated with fans who flooded social media with tributes and messages of gratitude for Rohit’s contributions to Indian Test cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also acknowledged Rohit’s retirement, calling it the “end of an era in whites.” In an official post, BCCI stated: “Thank you, Captain! End of an era in whites! @ImRo45 bids adieu to Test cricket. He will continue to lead India in ODIs. We are proud of you, Hitman.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Thank you, Captain 🫡🫡 End of an era in whites!@ImRo45 bids adieu to Test cricket. He will continue to lead India in ODIs. We are proud of you, Hitman 🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/azlpZFWdhn — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2025

Rohit Sharma retires with an impressive Test record 4301 runs in 67 matches, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries at an average of 40.57. Despite a remarkable second half in his Test career, recent performances, particularly a disappointing 31 runs across three matches during the Australia tour, triggered debates over his future in the red-ball format.

With Rohit’s exit, India is now on the lookout for a new Test captain. Likely contenders for the role include Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Becomes First Wicketkeeper In IPL To Reach 200 Dismissals During CSK vs KKR Match