Riyan Parag Creates IPL History: Hits Six Successive Sixes In IPL 2025 Thriller vs KKR

Riyan Parag etched his name into IPL history books by becoming the first-ever batter to smash six sixes off six successive balls in the tournament’s 17-season legacy. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) star pulled off the sensational feat during a high-octane run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

Chasing a daunting 207, RR found themselves in trouble at 102 for 5 in the 13th over. It was then that Parag took center stage. Facing Moeen Ali, Parag launched four consecutive sixes over long-on and square leg. Moeen attempted to disrupt the rhythm with a wide, but Parag wasn’t done he lofted the next legal delivery over long-off to make it five sixes in five balls.

The fireworks continued in the next over, as Shimron Hetmyer took a single to give Parag the strike again. Without hesitation, the 22-year-old batter reverse-swept Varun Chakravarthy over backward point to complete six sixes across six successive legal deliveries a landmark never achieved in the IPL before.

Played long. Stood tall. Got to feel for Riyan Parag 💔 pic.twitter.com/w3U3duDfU2
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 4, 2025

Parag’s blistering 95 off just 45 balls may not have sealed the win RR eventually fell short by one run but it was an innings that lit up Eden Gardens and the league’s record books.

Past Close Contenders: Gayle, Pollard, Rinku

Before Parag, three IPL stalwarts had struck five successive sixes:

Chris Gayle (RCB, 2012): Smashed five sixes off Rahul Sharma while chasing 183 against Pune Warriors at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kieron Pollard (MI, 2013): Hit five sixes over two overs during a 62-run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede.

Rinku Singh (KKR, 2023): Famously blasted 5 sixes in the final over to chase 205 against Gujarat Titans, a finish that shook the league.

All these dramatic instances occurred during second innings chases highlighting the intense pressure and brilliance under lights.

A Knock to Remember

Riyan Parag’s extraordinary hitting display, featuring innovation, power, and timing, has placed him in the pantheon of IPL’s most memorable performances. His record-breaking six-hitting spree is now the benchmark for future finishers and power-hitters in T20 cricket.

