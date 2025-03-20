Riyan Parag To Captain RR For Three IPL 2025 Matches–Why Is Sanju Samson Unavailable?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will have a fresh face at the helm for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, as 23-year-old Riyan Parag steps in as captain for the first three matches. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yet to clear regular skipper Sanju Samson for wicketkeeping duties, the franchise has entrusted Parag with leadership responsibilities. This move makes Parag one of the youngest captains in IPL history, second only to Virat Kohli.

What happened to Sanju Samson?

Sanju Samson sustained a finger injury during India’s T20I series against England in February 2025. The incident occurred in the fifth T20I when a Jofra Archer delivery struck his finger, forcing him to leave the field. Following medical evaluation, Samson underwent surgery and has since been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Although he is fit to bat, he has not yet regained full fitness to resume wicketkeeping. As a result, he will play as an Impact Substitute in the initial matches. Dhruv Jurel is likely to take over wicketkeeping duties until Samson is cleared for full participation.

Under Riyan Parag’s captaincy, Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This will be followed by two home matches at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, where RR will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 30.

Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2025

Batters:

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag

All-Rounders:

Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh

Bowlers:

Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Parag’s Big Opportunity

This temporary captaincy role is a golden opportunity for Riyan Parag, who has been with Rajasthan Royals since 2019. The Assam-born cricketer has shown flashes of brilliance with both bat and ball, and leading RR in Samson’s absence will be a major test of his leadership abilities. With the first three games being crucial in setting the momentum for the season, Parag will look to make an impact and guide the Royals to a strong start in IPL 2025.

