Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Riyan Parag To Captain RR For Three IPL 2025 Matches–Why Is Sanju Samson Unavailable?

Riyan Parag To Captain RR For Three IPL 2025 Matches–Why Is Sanju Samson Unavailable?

This temporary captaincy role is a golden opportunity for Riyan Parag, who has been with Rajasthan Royals since 2019.

Riyan Parag To Captain RR For Three IPL 2025 Matches–Why Is Sanju Samson Unavailable?

Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson


Rajasthan Royals (RR) will have a fresh face at the helm for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, as 23-year-old Riyan Parag steps in as captain for the first three matches. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yet to clear regular skipper Sanju Samson for wicketkeeping duties, the franchise has entrusted Parag with leadership responsibilities. This move makes Parag one of the youngest captains in IPL history, second only to Virat Kohli.

What happened to Sanju Samson?

Sanju Samson sustained a finger injury during India’s T20I series against England in February 2025. The incident occurred in the fifth T20I when a Jofra Archer delivery struck his finger, forcing him to leave the field. Following medical evaluation, Samson underwent surgery and has since been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Although he is fit to bat, he has not yet regained full fitness to resume wicketkeeping. As a result, he will play as an Impact Substitute in the initial matches. Dhruv Jurel is likely to take over wicketkeeping duties until Samson is cleared for full participation.

Under Riyan Parag’s captaincy, Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This will be followed by two home matches at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, where RR will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 30.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2025

Batters:

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag

All-Rounders:

Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh

Bowlers:

Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Parag’s Big Opportunity

This temporary captaincy role is a golden opportunity for Riyan Parag, who has been with Rajasthan Royals since 2019. The Assam-born cricketer has shown flashes of brilliance with both bat and ball, and leading RR in Samson’s absence will be a major test of his leadership abilities. With the first three games being crucial in setting the momentum for the season, Parag will look to make an impact and guide the Royals to a strong start in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: ‘Become More Fearless’ Suresh Raina Praises IPL For Shaping Indian Cricket

Filed under

Riyan Parag Sanju Samson

2 Stocks to Buy for a Ste

2 Stocks to Buy for a Steady Ride Ahead, Nagaraj Shetti’s Near-Term Stock Picks
newsx

BCCI Rewards Champions Trophy Winning Team, Here’s How ₹58 Crores Will Be Distributed: Full Breakdown...
newsx

Indonesia Passes Controversial Law, Paving Way For Greater Military Role in Government
In a shocking crime, a wo

Delhi Woman Strangled: Body Dumped In Canal, Taxi Driver Arrested
Rajasthan Royals (RR) wil

Riyan Parag To Captain RR For Three IPL 2025 Matches–Why Is Sanju Samson Unavailable?
As the 18th season of the

‘Become More Fearless’ Suresh Raina Praises IPL For Shaping Indian Cricket
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

2 Stocks to Buy for a Steady Ride Ahead, Nagaraj Shetti’s Near-Term Stock Picks

2 Stocks to Buy for a Steady Ride Ahead, Nagaraj Shetti’s Near-Term Stock Picks

BCCI Rewards Champions Trophy Winning Team, Here’s How ₹58 Crores Will Be Distributed: Full Breakdown Inside

BCCI Rewards Champions Trophy Winning Team, Here’s How ₹58 Crores Will Be Distributed: Full Breakdown...

Indonesia Passes Controversial Law, Paving Way For Greater Military Role in Government

Indonesia Passes Controversial Law, Paving Way For Greater Military Role in Government

Delhi Woman Strangled: Body Dumped In Canal, Taxi Driver Arrested

Delhi Woman Strangled: Body Dumped In Canal, Taxi Driver Arrested

‘Become More Fearless’ Suresh Raina Praises IPL For Shaping Indian Cricket

‘Become More Fearless’ Suresh Raina Praises IPL For Shaping Indian Cricket

Entertainment

John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan Helped Him Get In

John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For A Better Future

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For

Lifestyle

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?