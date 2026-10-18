RMA vs SEV, La Liga: Check Real Madrid vs Sevilla All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

RMA vs SEV, La Liga: Real Madrid will host Sevilla in a crucial La Liga encounter at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday (Oct 18). Jose Mourinho’s side will look to maintain their winning momentum and close the gap on league leaders Barcelona, while Sevilla aim to strengthen their position in the top five. Real Madrid head into the fixture after a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Roma in the UEFA Champions League, whereas Sevilla last played out a 3-3 draw against Levante. Here are all the details about the Real Madrid vs Sevilla clash, including kickoff time, venue, team news, probable playing XIs and live streaming information.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga Match Details

Match: Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2026-27

Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2026-27 Date: Sunday (Oct 18), 2026

Sunday (Oct 18), 2026 Venue: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Monday, Oct 19)

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live on TV?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match will not be broadcast on any television channel in India, as per the available broadcast details.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming?

Football fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga fixture live on the FanCode app and website.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Team News and Match Preview

Real Madrid are currently fourth in the La Liga standings, six points behind leaders Barcelona, and will be eager to keep their title challenge on track. Mourinho’s men produced an impressive comeback in midweek, recovering from a 3-1 deficit to defeat Roma 4-3 in the Champions League and move to six points in the league phase. They also secured a 1-0 victory over Villarreal in their previous league outing, responding positively to their 2-1 defeat against Atletico Madrid before the international break.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Probable Playing XIs

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Diomande, Kylian Mbappe.

Sevilla Predicted XI: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Iglesias, Castrin, Kike Salas, Gabriel Suazo, Lucien Agoume, Chidera Ejuke, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Fofana, Correia, Ure.