LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > RMA vs SEV, La Liga: Check Real Madrid vs Sevilla All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

RMA vs SEV, La Liga: Check Real Madrid vs Sevilla All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

RMA vs SEV, La Liga: Real Madrid will host Sevilla in a crucial La Liga encounter at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday (Oct 18). Jose Mourinho’s side will look to maintain their winning momentum and close the gap on league leaders Barcelona, while Sevilla aim to strengthen their position in the top five. Real Madrid head into the fixture after a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Roma in the UEFA Champions League, whereas Sevilla last played out a 3-3 draw against Levante. Here are all the details about the Real Madrid vs Sevilla clash, including kickoff time, venue, team news, probable playing XIs and live streaming information.

RMA vs SEV, La Liga: Check Real Madrid vs Sevilla All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV
RMA vs SEV, La Liga: Check Real Madrid vs Sevilla All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 17:40 IST

RMA vs SEV, La Liga: Real Madrid will host Sevilla in a crucial La Liga encounter at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday (Oct 18). Jose Mourinho’s side will look to maintain their winning momentum and close the gap on league leaders Barcelona, while Sevilla aim to strengthen their position in the top five. Real Madrid head into the fixture after a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Roma in the UEFA Champions League, whereas Sevilla last played out a 3-3 draw against Levante. Here are all the details about the Real Madrid vs Sevilla clash, including kickoff time, venue, team news, probable playing XIs and live streaming information.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga Match Details

  • Match: Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2026-27
  • Date: Sunday (Oct 18), 2026
  • Venue: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Monday, Oct 19)

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live on TV?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match will not be broadcast on any television channel in India, as per the available broadcast details.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming?

Football fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga fixture live on the FanCode app and website.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Team News and Match Preview

Real Madrid are currently fourth in the La Liga standings, six points behind leaders Barcelona, and will be eager to keep their title challenge on track. Mourinho’s men produced an impressive comeback in midweek, recovering from a 3-1 deficit to defeat Roma 4-3 in the Champions League and move to six points in the league phase. They also secured a 1-0 victory over Villarreal in their previous league outing, responding positively to their 2-1 defeat against Atletico Madrid before the international break.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Probable Playing XIs

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Diomande, Kylian Mbappe.

Sevilla Predicted XI: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Iglesias, Castrin, Kike Salas, Gabriel Suazo, Lucien Agoume, Chidera Ejuke, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Fofana, Correia, Ure.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RMA vs SEV, La Liga: Check Real Madrid vs Sevilla All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV
Tags: La Liga

RELATED News

Indian Legend Backs Sanju Samson Ahead Of New Zealand Tour Says ‘Consistency Is Overrated In T20s’

Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Charles Matata Breaks Course Record, 19-Year-Old Wudinesh Alemu Stuns Favourites | Check Full Results Here

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Throws Away Promising Start, Falls To Short-Pitch Ploy In Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Admits Being ‘Little Bit Anxious’ After Blow To Head In 1st Test vs South Africa

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026: Preview, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

RMA vs SEV, La Liga: Check Real Madrid vs Sevilla All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

23-Year-Old Sahil Found Dead in Open Drain in Noida’s Barola, Locals Question Noida Authority’s Negligence

5 Die After Car Swerves to Avoid Potholes and Crashes Into Bus in Maharashtra, Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions

Mirzapur Season 4 Update: Movie Set In Season 1’s Timeline, Shweta Tripathi Tells Fans What To Remember Before The Next Chapter

WATCH: Youngsters Hold A Giant Python By Its Ends, Swing It Like A Skipping Rope And Make Another Man Jump Over It, Video Goes Viral

‘Kaun Hai Dusht?’ Ravana Loses His Cool After Someone Throws a Slipper at Him During Ramleela Rehearsal

WATCH: ‘Isme Humour Kaise Lagta Hai?’ Salman Khan Schools Qazi Touqeer Over Spitting In ScoutOP’s Ear On Bigg Boss 20

Bus Going to Kashmir Pelted With Stones in Haryana’s Nilokheri After Clash Between Three People Over Giving Way

WATCH VIDEO: Tarot Reader Predicted Anirudh Ravichander’s Wife 10 Years Ago? Old Clip Goes Viral Amid Kavya Maran Wedding Buzz

Spirit Release Date OUT: Prabhas And Ranbir Kapoor Set For A Potential Diwali 2027 Box-Office Showdown

RMA vs SEV, La Liga: Check Real Madrid vs Sevilla All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RMA vs SEV, La Liga: Check Real Madrid vs Sevilla All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RMA vs SEV, La Liga: Check Real Madrid vs Sevilla All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV
RMA vs SEV, La Liga: Check Real Madrid vs Sevilla All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV
RMA vs SEV, La Liga: Check Real Madrid vs Sevilla All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV
RMA vs SEV, La Liga: Check Real Madrid vs Sevilla All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV
RMA vs SEV, La Liga: Check Real Madrid vs Sevilla All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

QUICK LINKS