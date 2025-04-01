Rob Walter Steps Down As South Africa’s White-Ball Coach

South Africa’s white-ball cricket coach, Rob Walter, has announced his resignation, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Tuesday. Walter, who cited “personal reasons” for his decision, will officially step down on April 30. His departure comes nearly two years into a four-year contract that was set to run until the 2027 Cricket World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

A Legacy of Tournament Success

Walter, 49, leaves behind a notable record in major ICC events. Under his leadership, South Africa reached the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados, marking the country’s first appearance in a global final since their 1998 Champions Trophy victory. Additionally, he guided the team to the semi-finals of the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India and the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. His ability to elevate the team’s performance in high-stakes tournaments has been widely recognized within the cricketing community.

Struggles in Bilateral Series

Despite his success in ICC events, Walter faced criticism for South Africa’s inconsistent performance in bilateral series. The team often struggled in international matches outside major tournaments, a shortcoming that some attributed to the unavailability of key players due to their commitments in franchise leagues. Walter himself acknowledged this challenge, emphasizing the difficulties of assembling a full-strength squad for every series.

A Cross-Continental Commitment

Although a South African by birth, Walter has lived in New Zealand since accepting a coaching role with Otago in 2016. Since his appointment as South Africa’s white-ball coach in January 2023, he frequently traveled between the two countries to fulfill his coaching responsibilities.

Enoch Nkwe, CSA’s director of cricket, praised Walter’s tenure, stating that he had done an “immense job” in steering South Africa to success in major tournaments while also fostering the development of emerging players in non-ICC matches. Walter’s departure leaves CSA with the task of finding a suitable replacement to continue the team’s growth as they prepare for upcoming international challenges.

