Poland football team is a comparatively lesser side at the international stage but the like of Robert Lewandowski in its ranks effectively turns the minnows into challengers. But the superstar striker has failed miserably in the FIFA World Cup, hence the entire Polish team.

There was a wave of the positive atmosphere within the Poland international team when they qualified for the FIFA World Cup of 2018. Even the Polish fans were upbeat about their team’s chances in Russia given the red-hot form of Poland. One man who was single-handedly responsible for propelling the squad into the world cup was captain and Poland’s all-time top scorer Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski was in stellar form for Poland in the FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers and to say the least, he beat the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku emerging as the top-scorer in the qualifiers.

Thanks to his fantastic strike rate, Poland topped their qualifier group with 8 sensational victories and just one defeat in 10 games.

The same was expected of the Poland football team and their captain charismatic but both of them have drastically failed at the highest platform.

Poland was drawn with Colombia, Senegal and Japan in Group H and was touted to easily advance to the round of 16 stage but nothing has panned out as per the expectations.

The Bayern Munich forward produced an absolutely dismal performance in Poland’s Group H opener as the team suffered a humiliating 2-1 loss at the hands of Senegal.

Colombia further added to their misery by dismantling them in a 3-0 victory, thanks to James Rodriguez who was simply unplayable in that outing.

Having played two games and failing to register a single point, Poland now lies at the bottom of the group table and is effectively out of the tournament.

The European side has just one final group match left to play against Japan on Thursday. Although it will not matter whether they won or lose the match, however, securing a victory will at least salvage some respect for Lewandowski and his team.

