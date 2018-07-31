It all comes down to Lewandowski who has long been a transfer target of Real Madrid. The Polish striker is heavily touted to complete a move to Real Madrid in order to secure one last big contract in his career. Whereas the La Liga giants are also desperate to add a star forward in their attacking lineup.

Lewandowski has spent four seasons at Bayern Munich and looks braced to move away this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo initially stole the limelight with his blockbuster move to Juventus from Real Madrid earlier in the month but his transfer saga has been done and dusted. Robert Lewandowski has emerged as the hottest transfer property in the ongoing transfer market with a string of top clubs monitoring his situation at Bayern Munich. There is some interest from Chelsea in the Polish forward but Real Madrid remains the front-runners to secure his signature.

Real Madrid is heavily pondering on several options to fill in the big void left by Ronaldo. The Los Blancos have already been dealt multiple blows in their pursuit of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and reportedly, Eden Hazard as well. They have now set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain’s hitman Edinson Cavani and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

Even the arrival of Cavani to the Spanish outfit looks unlikely given that PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi is unwilling to let go of any of his star players this season.

Robert Lewandowski has been a prolific goal scorer all his life but his lethal touch only came to the fore when he exploded at Borussia Dortmund under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp. After a goal-laden stint with Dortmund, Bayern Munich roped in the gifted forward on a free transfer. The 29-year-old has played four seasons with the Allianz Arena outfit and looks braced to make a final big in his career with Real Madrid being the most likely definition.

Lewandowski has scored 151 goals in all competitions in just 195 appearances for Bayern Munich. He is also the all-time highest goalscorer for Poland with 55 goals in 98 matches.

