Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis Join Patriots In Major Defensive Shakeup

The New England Patriots have made major moves to strengthen their defense ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The team has reportedly signed linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Carlton Davis, adding much-needed reinforcements to a struggling defensive unit.

Patriots Secure Key Defensive Players

While the Patriots missed out on some of the top free agents during the initial hours of the NFL’s negotiating window, they wasted no time in bolstering their defense. The signing of Spillane and Davis follows the addition of linebacker Harold Landry, who inked a three-year deal with New England over the weekend.

Robert Spillane

Spillane, 29, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 with the Tennessee Titans, where he played under current Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. After spending the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, he is now set to reunite with Vrabel in New England.

In the 2024 season, Spillane recorded a career-high 158 combined tackles, with 91 solo tackles while playing all 17 games for the Raiders. His 158 tackles ranked third in the league, showcasing his ability to be a dominant force in run defense. The Patriots have reportedly secured Spillane on a three-year contract worth $33 million, aiming to address one of the team’s biggest weaknesses from last season.

Carlton Davis

Davis, 28, joins the Patriots after spending the 2024 season with the Detroit Lions. He registered two interceptions and 11 pass breakups last year and brings a total of 11 career interceptions over 89 games. Prior to his stint with Detroit, Davis played six seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was a key contributor in their 2020 Super Bowl-winning defense.

The addition of Davis provides New England with a reliable No. 2 cornerback to play alongside Christian Gonzalez. His familiarity with Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams who was the defensive line coach in Detroit last season—should help him adjust quickly. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Davis has agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal, with $34.5 million fully guaranteed.

Patriots Aim to Rebuild Defense

After struggling defensively last season, the Patriots are making a concerted effort to turn things around under Vrabel’s leadership. With the additions of Spillane, Davis, and Landry, New England is positioning itself to be much more competitive on defense in 2025. The team may still look to add more pieces in free agency or through the upcoming NFL Draft to further solidify its roster.

