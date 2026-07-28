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Home > Sports News > Roberto Mancini Set For Italy Return as Head Coach After FIGC Chaos And Andrea Pirlo Fallout

Roberto Mancini Set For Italy Return as Head Coach After FIGC Chaos And Andrea Pirlo Fallout

Roberto Mancini is reportedly set to return for a second spell as Italy head coach after the Italian Football Federation's chaotic managerial search collapsed. The move follows Andrea Pirlo's failed appointment and the resignations of Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, with the FIGC looking to restore stability ahead of the Azzurri's next chapter.

Italy Reappoint Roberto Mancini As Head Coach Following Federation Turmoil: Report. Photo X
Italy Reappoint Roberto Mancini As Head Coach Following Federation Turmoil: Report. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 20:20 IST

Italy have turned to a familiar figure in a bid to revive their fortunes, with Roberto Mancini officially returning as head coach of the national team following one of the most turbulent managerial searches in the country’s recent football history.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed the appointment during Tuesday’s Federal Council meeting, ending days of uncertainty after multiple changes in direction and high-profile resignations within the federation.

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FIGC president Giovanni Malago formally announced the decision, stating: “Mancini is the coach.”

The 61-year-old returns to the Azzurri bench three years after leaving the role in controversial circumstances. During his first spell between 2018 and 2023, Mancini rebuilt an Italian side that had failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and guided them to UEFA Euro 2020 glory, ending the nation’s 53-year wait for a European Championship title.

His previous tenure included 58 matches and restored Italy’s reputation as one of Europe’s strongest international teams. However, disagreements with the federation over its sporting structure ultimately led to his resignation in 2023 before he accepted an offer to coach Saudi Arabia.

His return comes at a crucial moment for Italian football.

The federation has been searching for stability after Gennaro Gattuso departed following Italy’s disappointing World Cup qualifying defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina. That result intensified fears of another failed qualification campaign after the Azzurri missed the last three FIFA World Cups.

Andrea Pirlo initially emerged as the preferred candidate to replace Gattuso, receiving backing from newly appointed technical director Paolo Maldini and strategic adviser Leonardo. However, the move collapsed after concerns surrounding Pirlo’s commercial association with Russian betting company Fonbet.

The failed appointment triggered further instability inside the federation, with Maldini and Leonardo resigning less than three weeks after taking up their respective positions.

With pressure mounting, the FIGC opted for experience by bringing back the man who previously delivered one of the greatest moments in modern Italian football.

Mancini now faces the difficult challenge of rebuilding confidence within the squad while steering Italy back towards major tournament success. Expectations will be high given his previous achievements, but the task is considerably different this time, with the national team searching for consistency after several disappointing campaigns.

His immediate priority will be preparing Italy for the remainder of their World Cup qualification campaign while restoring belief among supporters. The federation will hope his leadership, tactical experience and familiarity with the national setup can provide the stability Italian football has desperately needed during a period of uncertainty.

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Roberto Mancini Set For Italy Return as Head Coach After FIGC Chaos And Andrea Pirlo Fallout
Tags: FIGCItaly football teamItaly head coachItaly managerRoberto ManciniRoberto Mancini returns

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Roberto Mancini Set For Italy Return as Head Coach After FIGC Chaos And Andrea Pirlo Fallout

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Roberto Mancini Set For Italy Return as Head Coach After FIGC Chaos And Andrea Pirlo Fallout
Roberto Mancini Set For Italy Return as Head Coach After FIGC Chaos And Andrea Pirlo Fallout
Roberto Mancini Set For Italy Return as Head Coach After FIGC Chaos And Andrea Pirlo Fallout
Roberto Mancini Set For Italy Return as Head Coach After FIGC Chaos And Andrea Pirlo Fallout

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