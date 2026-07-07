Roberto Martinez Steps Down as Portugal Head Coach After Bitter FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit Following 1-0 Loss To Spain In Round Of 16

In the immediate aftermath of Portugal’s painful 1-0 elimination by Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, head coach Roberto Martinez officially announced his resignation. The 52-year-old Spanish tactician confirmed that he is stepping down from his post with immediate effect, declaring that his contract had officially drawn to a close on Monday night.

The decision marks a sudden end to Martinez’s three-year tenure, which culminated in ultimate heartbreak at Dallas Stadium. Despite guiding Portugal to UEFA Nations League glory in 2025 and managing a formidable 66.6% win percentage across 45 matches in charge, Martinez’s primary objective remained unfulfilled.

“I came to Portugal to win the World Cup, and I think that without winning, it doesn’t make sense to continue,” Martinez stated candidly during his post-match press conference. “The board and the president now have the chance to choose their manager. My contract ends today, there’s not much more to say.”

Martinez’s tactical approach during the knockout phase faced immediate scrutiny from fans and media alike, particularly his unyielding decision to play a 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo for the entirety of the high-intensity Iberian derby. However, the outgoing manager fiercely defended his players and rejected suggestions that the campaign was an outright failure.

“We didn’t fail, we lost a game against a favorite team,” Martinez argued. “Failing is not trying to win, and we tried until the last minute. The players were incredible and exemplary. I hope Portugal’s fans can remember everything that the coaching staff and I did.”

Appointed in January 2023 following a lengthy stint with Belgium, Martinez brought defensive stability and tactical fluidity to a highly talented Portuguese generation, recording 30 wins during his time at the helm. However, Mikel Merino’s 90th-minute winner for La Roja brought a definitive close to a cycle, plunging Portuguese football into a transition period. With Martinez officially walking away, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) faces an immediate quest to locate a successor capable of reshaping the national setup ahead of the next European championship cycle.