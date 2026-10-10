Robin Das Rape Case: Why Was the Former Essex Cricketer Released? Latest Court Update and Trial Date

Robin Das rape case: Bangladeshi-origin cricketer Robin Das, who played for Essex in the English county circuit, appeared in court on Friday on charges of twin rape in London. The case has been going on for two years and is expected to stretch further. He has been accused of carrying out sexual assaults in Brixton in March 2024. In his latest appearance at court, Das saw his case move to trial. The judge announced a five-day trial in January 2028.

Robin Das Rape Case in London

Robin was granted bail to appear on further conditions after the hearing. He was apprehended by the Metropolitan Police in August 2025, and was eventually charged with the offence of rape in July. Robin made 60 appearances for Essex County Cricket Club, including his last game against Middlesex in a One-Day Cup fixture on 21 July.

Essex Cricket Club Releases Robin Das

Essex Cricket Club released and suspended Robin from the club after he was charged in a twin rape case in London.

In a statement, the club from Chelmsford said, “This decision was separate from the ongoing legal proceedings. The club recognises the seriousness of the matter and will not comment further on the circumstances of the case.”

Who is Robin Das?

Robin, a British-Bangladeshi opener batter, came up through Essex’s academy and second team before making his senior debut in the T20 competition in 2020 at the age of 18.

Robin has since played all three formats for the county. He has scored 132 against Ireland in 2023, which was also his first-class debut for Essex.

In 2023, Robin was also attached to the Bangladesh Premier League team Dhaka Dominators as he had Bangladeshi links.

Robin is British-Bangladeshi, with his roots tracing back to his father, Mridul Kanti Das, who was born in Sunamganj in Bangladesh’s Sylhet region. Robin but was born and raised in Leytonstone, East London.

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