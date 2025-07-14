Rockets Shake Up Roster: Nate Williams Cut as Quest for Camp Roster Spot Begins

American Basketball player Nate Williams was waived by the Houston Rockets on Sunday (July 13). It has opened a roster spot ahead of 2025-26 National Basketball League (NBA) season. With his minimum salary non-guaranteed until October, the rockets made a strategic, penalty-free move as they continue to adjust their roster before training camp.

In the team’s announcement, the Rockets also revealed the signing of undrafted rookie free agent Cameron Matthews, a forward out of Mississippi State.

According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, Matthews was brought in on an Exhibit 10 training camp contract, a non-guaranteed deal that allows teams to evaluate talent without financial risk. This move signals that Houston is setting the stage for a competitive camp battle.

Training Camp Competition Begins

The waiving of Williams, who finished the 2024–25 season on a standard NBA deal, effectively leaves the roster slot up for grabs. Matthews will have the chance to compete for it, but he’s not guaranteed anything. Cameron Matthews’ Exhibit 10 contract gives him a valuable opportunity to prove his worth during training camp and preseason. With a strong showing, he could earn a conversion to a standard NBA deal and secure a full-time roster spot with the Houston Rockets.

Exhibit 10 contracts are frequently used by teams to assess fringe prospects, often undrafted rookies or G-League standouts offering them a pathway into the league while allowing franchises financial flexibility and minimal risk

Both Matthews and Nate Williams are currently playing for Houston’s summer league team in Las Vegas. The squad has four games remaining, including back-to-back matchups against the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks on Sunday and Monday. For Matthews, these contests are a proving ground. For Williams—recently waived by Houston—it could be a second audition, should the Rockets consider bringing him back if other candidates don’t rise to the occasion.

Spotlight on Houston’s Roster Strategy

The decision to waive Williams and sign Matthews to a non-guaranteed deal reflects Houston’s calculated offseason approach: maintain cap flexibility, test emerging talent, and avoid early financial commitments.

With one roster spot left to fill heading into training camp, the Rockets have created a low-risk, high-reward scenario. It’s a strategy that not only keeps the door open for new talent but could also uncover a future contributor in Space city.

