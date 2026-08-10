LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Rodri Barcelona Transfer: Why Frenkie De Jong is Reportedly Frustrated as Manchester City Star Nears Camp Nou Move?

Rodri Barcelona Transfer: Why Frenkie De Jong is Reportedly Frustrated as Manchester City Star Nears Camp Nou Move?

Barcelona captain Frenkie de Jong is reportedly frustrated by Rodri’s imminent transfer from Manchester City after suffering an MCL knee injury. The World Cup 2026 Golden Ball winner could replace the Dutch midfielder, creating fierce competition for a starting role under Hansi Flick.

Frenkie de Jong and Rodri in frame. Image Credit: AFP
Frenkie de Jong and Rodri in frame. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 15:38 IST

Rodri Transfer Update: Frenkie de Jong is nursing an injury to his right knee, which will keep him sidelined from action for at least five to six months. Naturally, La Liga giants FC Barcelona are looking for a replacement for the Dutch midfielder and their captain. They seem to have found the perfect replacement, as per the transfer reports, with Player of the Tournament at the World Cup, Rodri, making the move from Manchester City back to Spain. According to a report quoting an insider account, The Touchline, de Jong has expressed frustration over the move, which could see the FIFA WC 2026 Golden Ball winner play for the Blaugrana.

Frenkie de Jong Frustrated With Rodri’s Transfer Rumours



While the transfer of Rodri from Manchester City to Barcelona seems to be in its final stages, Barcelona captain Frenkie de Jong is reportedly upset with the move. The Dutch midfielder, who suffered a tear of the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his right knee during the World Cup while playing for the Netherlands, is set to miss the start of the season. While surgery was not required, the Dutch midfielder is set to miss around five to six months of action.

With his injury, de Jong could be replaced by Rodri. However, what is possibly worrying the 29-year-old midfielder is the doubts over his place in the starting XI when he returns from his injury. With both de Jong and Rodri playing as a central defensive midfielder, the two will be fighting for a place in Hansi Flick’s starting lineup. 

Rodri to Barcelona Transfer Update

It could be any moment when Barcelona announces the signing of Rodri from Manchester City. The transfer price has reportedly been fixed at approximately 50 million, and the 30-year-old Spaniard will be signing a contract for four years that will earn him 30 million a year. The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner and the 2026 World Cup MVP has chosen Barcelona despite interest from Real Madrid. Rodri himself is at the moment also sidelined: following the World Cup, he had a minor operation on his back and will not return to the field before the end of August.

Also Read: WATCH VIDEO: Brazilian Footballer Jacy Maranhao Falls Into Open Tunnel Celebrating Disallowed Goal, Suffers Injury

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rodri Barcelona Transfer: Why Frenkie De Jong is Reportedly Frustrated as Manchester City Star Nears Camp Nou Move?
Tags: latest football news

RELATED News

Mohun Bagan Thrash CISF Protectors 6-0 To Finish Durand Cup 2026 Group Stage With Perfect Record

Pakistan National Champions Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Captains, Venues And Match Timings

Shaheen Shah Afridi Addresses Pakistan Captaincy Change Talks: ‘Abhi Tak Toh Main Hee Captain Hoon’ | WATCH VIDEO

Jose Mourinho Reopens Infamous Eva Carneiro Clash After 11 Years, Refuses to Apologise For ‘Daughter of a Wh**e’ Remark

No Indian In ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees for July 2026 After Dismal Tour Of England

LATEST NEWS

3 Girls Die, 1 Airlifted To Nagpur After Snake Bites 6 At Maharashtra School Hostel

Who is Manav Sardana? Entrepreneur Who Purchased India’s Costliest Gurugram Penthouse For Rs 271 Crore

Pawan Singh Stops Security From Removing Fan At UP Event, Calls Him Back On Stage For A Photo – WATCH

Rs 271 Crore For A Penthouse! One Of Gurugram’s Costliest Luxury Homes Sold: What’s In It?

Priyanka Chopra Visits Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, Greets Fans In Traditional Look – WATCH

Oshea Herbals Partners with Mrs. India 2026 as the Official Skincare Partner

RGIPT Welcomes New Batch at Orientation Programme 2026

Delhi Kanwar Yatra: Peak Movement Brings Traffic Jams, Noise And Unease For Residents

MPESB Recruitment 2026: 12 Exams To Be Conducted In 5 Months For 19000 Posts

Google Drive-Photos Backup Ending Today: Settings You Must Change To Protect Photos, Videos And More

Rodri Barcelona Transfer: Why Frenkie De Jong is Reportedly Frustrated as Manchester City Star Nears Camp Nou Move?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rodri Barcelona Transfer: Why Frenkie De Jong is Reportedly Frustrated as Manchester City Star Nears Camp Nou Move?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rodri Barcelona Transfer: Why Frenkie De Jong is Reportedly Frustrated as Manchester City Star Nears Camp Nou Move?
Rodri Barcelona Transfer: Why Frenkie De Jong is Reportedly Frustrated as Manchester City Star Nears Camp Nou Move?
Rodri Barcelona Transfer: Why Frenkie De Jong is Reportedly Frustrated as Manchester City Star Nears Camp Nou Move?
Rodri Barcelona Transfer: Why Frenkie De Jong is Reportedly Frustrated as Manchester City Star Nears Camp Nou Move?

QUICK LINKS