Rodri Barcelona Transfer: Why Frenkie De Jong is Reportedly Frustrated as Manchester City Star Nears Camp Nou Move?

Rodri Transfer Update: Frenkie de Jong is nursing an injury to his right knee, which will keep him sidelined from action for at least five to six months. Naturally, La Liga giants FC Barcelona are looking for a replacement for the Dutch midfielder and their captain. They seem to have found the perfect replacement, as per the transfer reports, with Player of the Tournament at the World Cup, Rodri, making the move from Manchester City back to Spain. According to a report quoting an insider account, The Touchline, de Jong has expressed frustration over the move, which could see the FIFA WC 2026 Golden Ball winner play for the Blaugrana.

Frenkie de Jong Frustrated With Rodri’s Transfer Rumours







While the transfer of Rodri from Manchester City to Barcelona seems to be in its final stages, Barcelona captain Frenkie de Jong is reportedly upset with the move. The Dutch midfielder, who suffered a tear of the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his right knee during the World Cup while playing for the Netherlands, is set to miss the start of the season. While surgery was not required, the Dutch midfielder is set to miss around five to six months of action.

With his injury, de Jong could be replaced by Rodri. However, what is possibly worrying the 29-year-old midfielder is the doubts over his place in the starting XI when he returns from his injury. With both de Jong and Rodri playing as a central defensive midfielder, the two will be fighting for a place in Hansi Flick’s starting lineup.

Rodri to Barcelona Transfer Update

It could be any moment when Barcelona announces the signing of Rodri from Manchester City. The transfer price has reportedly been fixed at approximately 50 million, and the 30-year-old Spaniard will be signing a contract for four years that will earn him 30 million a year. The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner and the 2026 World Cup MVP has chosen Barcelona despite interest from Real Madrid. Rodri himself is at the moment also sidelined: following the World Cup, he had a minor operation on his back and will not return to the field before the end of August.

Also Read: WATCH VIDEO: Brazilian Footballer Jacy Maranhao Falls Into Open Tunnel Celebrating Disallowed Goal, Suffers Injury